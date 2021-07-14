As laptops get more compact they tend to have fewer expansion options built-in. But there are also a growing number of third-party accessories like USB-C hubs that give you more ports when you need them, or portable SSDs that give you more high-speed storage.

Now there are also at least a few options that give you both. Beelink has launched a crowdfunding campaign (and pre-order page on its website) for a 4-in-1 USB-C hub that has a built-in SSD. And Anker already has a similar gadget that’s available from Amazon.

The Anker PowerExpand 4-in-1 SSD USB-C Hub features a built-in USB-C cable that plugs into your laptop, smartphone, tablet, or other gadget to give you two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, another USB Type-C port, and an HDMI port.

Inside the case there’s also a 256GB SSD with support for data transfer speeds up to 400MB/s.

The hub also supports 100W USB-C power delivery, which means that you can plug your laptop’s power supply into the USB-C port and charge your laptop at the same time as you’re giving it additional ports and storage.

Anker’s 4-in-1 hub with an SSD has a list price of $100, but it’s currently on sale for $80 when you click the on-page coupon at Amazon.

The Beelink Expand M SSD Storage & Docking Station has a similar feature set, but it comes in three different storage capacities:

  • 128GB for $66
  • 256GB for $78
  • 512GB for $106

Beelink’s dock measures 4.5″ x 1.5″ x 0.4″ and houses an M.2 2280 SSD with support for speeds up to 440MB/s.

The company notes that those prices are available during the pre-order period, and represent a 40% discount off the eventual retail price for the Expand M dock, which is expected to ship in August.

The Beelink Expand M also has an SSD power status switch on the case. Press it to put the SSD to sleep and a blue indicator light will come on letting you know that reading and writing to the drive has been disabled to save power. Press it again and the light will glow green to let you know the SSD is working.

  1. I’ve been looking for something exactly like this. I’m just not thrilled about either device’s choice to use an integrated USB cable. Just give me a Type-C port.

