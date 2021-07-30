Targus has introduced a new smartphone dock that not only lets you charge your phone, but which also lets you basically use your phone as a full-fledged desktop computer.

The new Targus Universal USB-C Phone Dock has HDMI, Ethernet, audio, and USB ports, a built-in microSD card reader, and the dock is compatible wish Samsung DeX software, which lets you run Android apps in a desktop-like environment when hooked up to an external display.

The dock has an adjustable stand that allows you to set your phone at a 60 degree of 75 degree viewing angle, and allows you to hook up your phone to a range of accessories thanks to a selection of ports including:

HDMI ([email protected] output)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port with 18W passthrough power

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports

1 x Ethernet port

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x SD card reader

1 x microSD card reader

Targus says its new universal smartphone dock will be available in August with a list price of $120, which makes it a bit pricier than some other solutions. But the Targus dock is a versatile solution that was also developed in partnership with Samsung to support features like using the SD card slot with Samsung’s Knox secure environment.

The company notes you can also use the dock to join video conferencing calls using either the phone’s front or rear cameras since, with the phone hooked up to an external display, it doesn’t matter whether the screen is facing you or facing away.

While a key selling point is support for Samsung’s DeX software, I suspect the dock would also work with non-Samsung phones that support display output via a USB-C port, including Linux phones like the PinePhone and Purism Librem 5.

press release

via SamMobile

