The T-Bao TBOOK MN45 is a 5.2″ x 5.2″ x 2″ computer featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, support for up to three displays, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

It’s available for pre-order from Banggood, with a model sporting 16GB of RAM and a 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD selling for $550.

Want to upgrade the hardware? The system has an M.2 2280 slot for solid state storage, a 2.5 inch drive bay for a SATA hard drive or SSD, and two SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 memory. The wireless card is also a user-replaceable M.2 2230 module.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

2 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm headphone jack

Not only does the computer not take up much space, but neither does its power adapter: the TBOOK MN45 comes with a 65 watt USB-C charger that uses GaN technology for a compact design.

T-Bao says the computer is quiet, but not entirely silent – it has three heat pipes and a fan for active cooling.

In addition to Banggood, the T-Bao MN45 is available for around $549 and up from several AliExpress sellers. But there’s a chance it’ll eventually show up in Western stores as well – Walmart sells older models with Ryzen 2000U series chips for around $355 and up.

via AndroidPC.es

