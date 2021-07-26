Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Duo 2 looks like it will solve some of the biggest problems of the original. According to a YouTube video that shows still images of a near-final prototype, the new dual-screen Android device will have a vastly improved camera system. And according to a report from Windows Central, the Surface Duo 2 will also have flagship-level specs when it launches later this year.

But there may be at least one major problem with the new model: it’s unclear how easy it’ll be to hold in one hand.

Part of what made the original Surface Duo stand out was its dual-screen design and 360-degree hinge that lets you position the screens for use in tablet, laptop, or phone-like modes.

Want to play video games? Fold the device so that you can hold it like a Nintendo DS, using the bottom portion as a game controller and the top as the screen. Want to read eBooks? Flip the screens so that you can hold it in your hands like a book. Need to make a phone call or do run single-window, single-handed tasks? Then flip the screens 360 degrees so they’re back to back and you can hold it like a phone.

The new Surface Duo 2 still has two screens and a 360-degree hinge. But it has a large camera bump on the back which means it will likely be impossible to fold the screens so they’re entirely back-to-back, making the new model much more awkward to hold in one hand.

That said, at least the new phone will have rear cameras. The original Surface Duo had only a single front-facing camera. The idea was that you could use it for selfies or video calls, or flip the screen around so that it was facing outward and use it as a primary camera.

But it was a pretty lousy camera, which was particularly hard to swallow for a mobile device that launched with a $1400 price tag (it’s often on sale for less than half of that these days).

Another tough sell at that price point? The Surface Duo was released in 2020 with a spec sheet ripped straight out of 2018 including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

According to Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, the Surface Duo 2 will have the kind of specs you’d want from a modern flagship including:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor

5G support

NFC

3 rear cameras (primary, ultrawide, and telephoto)

The fingerprint sensor has also been moved from the back of the device (possibly to the power button), and the USB-C port is now centered below the right-side displays.

The phone is said to be scheduled to launch in September or October. There’s no word on how much it will cost… or if anyone will buy it after the lukewarm reception for the first-gen Surface Duo.

