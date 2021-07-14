The Razer Blade 15 line of gaming laptops comes in two versions: Base and Advanced. Earlier this year Razer released an updated Razer Blade 15 Advanced, bringing support for up to an 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. But at the time if you wanted to buy a less expensive Base model, you had to opt for one with a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-H processor instead.
Now the Razer Blade 15 Base is available with Tiger Lake processor options… but keep in mind that while these are Razer’s cheaper laptops, they’re not exactly cheap – prices start at $1800.
That starting price will get you a 15.6 inch laptop with a 144Hz full HD display, an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
But you can also pay more for up to a 165 Hz QHD display and RTX 3070 graphics.
Other specs include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard, a glass-covered precision touchpad, a 720p webcam, and ports including Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, and 3.5mm headset ports.
The laptop has an aluminum body with an anodized black finish and it measures 14″ x 9.25″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 4.6 pounds. It has a 65 Wh battery and the notebook comes with a 230W power adapter.
If you want more horsepower, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced supports up to a Core i9-11900H processor, NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics, has a 1080p webcam, and supports display options including a 4K OLED (60 Hz) screen, a QHD (240 Hz) screen, and a FHD (360 Hz) display. But prices for the Advanced model start at $2300.
Razer is also updating its larger Blade 17 model with new modals supporting up to an Intel Core i9-11900H processor, RTX 2080 graphics, and a 4K touchscreen display. Prices start at $2400.
The new 17 inch laptop version is the same size as its predecessor, measuring 15.5″ x 10.24″ x 0.8″ and weighing 6.1 pounds. But it packs more horsepower, with support for up to 16GB of video memory and GPUs with that use up to 130 watts.