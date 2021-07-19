The Radxa Rock 3A is a credit-card-sided single-board computer with a 2 GHz Rockchip RK3568 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, Mali-G52 graphics, and a neural processing unit.

It looks a bit like a Raspberry Pi and has some similar features including a 40-pin GPIO header and USB and Ethernet ports. But Radxa’s little computer stands out in a few ways. It support san optional eMMC storage module. And it has two M.2 keys – one for wireless cards and another for PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

Radxa says the Rock 3A will be available for purchase starting in August, with prices ranging from $35 for a model with 2GB of RAM to $75 for an 8GB model.

All models will have the same basic features set including:

Processor : Rockchip RK3568

: Rockchip RK3568 RAM : 2GB, 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4-3200 memory (DRAM controller frequency up to 1560 MHz)

: 2GB, 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4-3200 memory (DRAM controller frequency up to 1560 MHz) Storage : Pluggable eMMC module, M.2 2230 key for PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD, microSD card reader

: Pluggable eMMC module, M.2 2230 key for PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD, microSD card reader USB-C : 1 x USB-C for power delivery

: 1 x USB-C for power delivery USB-A Ports : 2 x USB 3.0 (1 x OTG and 1 x Host) and 2 x USB 2.0

: 2 x USB 3.0 (1 x OTG and 1 x Host) and 2 x USB 2.0 Connectivity : Gigabit Ethernet with PoE support and M.2 E key for PCIe 2.0 x1/SDIO/UART with support for WiFi cards

: Gigabit Ethernet with PoE support and M.2 E key for PCIe 2.0 x1/SDIO/UART with support for WiFi cards Display : HDMI 2.0 and MIPI DSI

: HDMI 2.0 and MIPI DSI Other connectors : 40-pin GPIO header and MIPI-CSI camera connector

: 40-pin GPIO header and MIPI-CSI camera connector Dimensions: 85mm x 54mm (3.3″ x 2.1″)

The system can also be configured to support SATA storage by using a breakout cable connected to the two USB 3.0 ports.

Radxa says the Rock 3A will support the Debian 10 Linux for Rockchip-powered devices that’s maintained by the Toybrick team, but it’s likely that other operating systems will be ported to the platform as well.

via CNX Software

