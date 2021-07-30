This month Qualcomm announced it had partnered with Asus to launch a Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders featuring the latest state-of-the-art Qualcomm technologies.

The phone will begin shipping at the end of August, and now you can pre-order one from the Asus web store… if you’ve got $1499 burning a hole in your pocket.

That makes this one of the most expensive non-foldable smartphones to date. But it is packed with premium features.

The smartphone has a 6.78 inch, 2448 x 1080 pixel Samsung AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It has a rear camera system featuring a 64MP primary camera with a Sony IMX686 image sensor, a 12MP IMX363 ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom. There’s also a 24Mp front-facing camera with a 27mm equivalent focal length.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 5G processor (rather than the newer and slightly more powerful Snapdragon 888+) and Qualcomm says the phone packs technologies including Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0, Qualcomm aptX adaptive sound and Snapdragon Sound, 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 (for the rear fingerprint sensor), and Qualcomm-specific performance enhancements for gaming.

The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and comes with a 65W USB-C power adapter.

Qualcomm and Asus also include a pair of Master & Dynamic wireless earbuds and charging case with purchase of the phone.

