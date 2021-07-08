The company that makes the processors that power many of the world’s smartphones is now launching its own phone. The new Qualcomm Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is designed and manufactured by Asus, but it’s designed to show off the best of Qualcomm’s technologies and the phone is marketed at members of the company’s Snapdragon Insiders community.

It’s a premium device with a high-quality display, support for fast charging, and more memory and storage than you’d get from an entry-level MacBook Pro. But it also has a premium price tag – Qualcomm’s first phone will sell for $1499 when it goes on sale in August.

That makes the phone, which has the model number EXP21, one of the most expensive smartphones around, and it doesn’t even have a foldable display or a gold-covered body. What the phone does have are some high-end specs including an AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 4,000 mAh battery and support for 65W fast charging.

It has three rear cameras and a 24MP front-facing camera, support for recording 8K video, stereo speakers, and support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G. The EXP21 smartphone also comes with a pair of “Premium Earbuds” with a wireless charging case and a smartphone case.

In terms of Qualcomm-specific features, the phone has:

Qualcomm aptX adaptive sound and Snapdragon Sound

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0

Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 (rear fingerprint sensor)

Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming (performance, battery life, and display tweaks)

Qualcomm Game Quick Touch (up to 20% improved in-game responsiveness)

While it’s a little unusual for a company that sells its processors to others to sell its own first-party hardware, it’s not exactly unheard of. Intel sells its own small form-factor desktop computers under the NUC brand. NVIDIA sells a line of Android TV devices under its Shield brand. And while Google doesn’t sell processors, it does make the Android software used by most of the world’s phones, but that hasn’t stopped Google from selling its own Pixel phones.

If anything though, Qualcomm’s partnership with Asus reminds me more of Google’s past efforts to sell phones. The company’s discontinued Nexus line of devices were all produced by hardware partners including Samsung, LG, HTC, and NVIDIA. They provided Google with a way to showcase the company’s vision for a high-quality mid-range or premium device with the company’s own software experience, but since Google was working with hardware partners rather than competing with them, the company didn’t tick off those companies enough to make them look elsewhere for their software needs.

It’s unclear what kind of demand there will be for a $1499 Qualcomm Snapdragon-branded phone manufactured by Asus. But if you want to know more about the hardware you can check out the spec sheet below or visit the Snapdragon Insiders website for more details.

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders Display 6.78″

AMOLED

2448 x 1080 (20.4:9)

144 Hz

Delta-E < 1

800 nits outdoor-readable brightness

1,200 nits peak brightness

HDR10 and HDR10+ certified

111.23% DCI-P3, 106.87% NTSC, 150.89% sRGB color gamut coverage

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Supports Always-On display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB UFS 3.1 Cameras (rear) 64MP Sony IMX686 primary 1/1.73″ image sensor, f/1.8, 26.6mm equivalent, 4-axis optical image stabilization

12MP Sony IMX363 dual pixel 1/2.55″ image ultrawide f/2.2, 14.3mm equivalent, 4cm macro shot support

8MP 3X telephoto w/4-axis optical image stabilization, 80mm equivalent Camera (front) 24MP, 27mm equivalent Ports USB Type-C Battery & charging 4,000 mAh

65W fast charging (wired)

Qualcomm Quickk Charge 5.0 Security Fingerprint sensor (rear) Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

5G

Dual-SIM

GPS

NFC Audio Dual Stereo Speakers, Smart AMP (WDA8835) AAC SLS0916A-04 Front Firing Speaker

AAC 1216SLS Side Firing Speaker Software Android 11 Dimensions 173.15 x 77.25 x 9.55mm Weight 210 grams Price $1499/£1099 (UK/€1299/₹111,990

