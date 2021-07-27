The PrimeMini Slim 2 is small computer that measures about 8.2″ x 7.1″ x 1.5″ and features a fanless design. That means it has no moving parts to generate noise. And there are no vents, which means that the aluminum case is also dust and dirt resistant. It’s IP51 rated for dust and water resistance.

Prime Computers says that means in addition to office use, the PrimeMini Slim 2 can be used in places where you might want a more rugged machine.

Under the hood, the PrimeMini Slim 2 features an Intel Core i5-10310U Comet Lake processor, which is a 15-watt, quad-core chip designed for laptops. It supports up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 memory and up to 4TB of solid state storage.

Ports include Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort and 3.5mm audio input and output jacks. The computer has two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and four USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and it also supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.0.

While the specs aren’t all that exciting, the durable, fanless design could make the PrimeMini Slim 2 a decent option for use in commercial or even industrial settings or for edge client computing tasks. But you’ll have to pay a premium for the product.

The PrimeMini Slim 2 sells for about CHF 990 ($1090) and up in Switzerland, and that starting price only gets you a model with 8GB of RAM, 250GB of storage, and no operating system (the computer officially supports Windows 10 and Ubuntu Linux).

via FanlessTech

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

