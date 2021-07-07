The next mid-range smartphone from OnePlus will also be the company’s first smartphone to ship with a MediaTek processor rather than A Qualcomm chip.

The phone maker says the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G will have a custom version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 that’s been tweaked to deliver advanced artificial intelligence features.

According to OnePlus, the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI will make it possible to deliver AI-assisted photography features as well as display enhancements and support for automatically shifting resources for better response times when playing games, among other things.

Android Police says we can expect camera features including support for live HDR effects when shooting video, and automatic scene detection capable of recognizing 22 different environments and making appropriate color and contrast corrections.

Display enhancements will include AI-assisted color boost and resolution boost as well as “smart ambient display” technology that can change the screen’s brightness level not only based on ambient light, but also other environmental factors.

First introduced earlier this year, the standard Dimensity 1200 processor is a 6nm, octa-core chip with four ARM Cortex-A78 high-performance CPU cores (one is clocked at 3 GHz and the other three are set to 2.6 GHz), four energy-efficient 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores, and ARM Mali-G77 MC9 graphics.

MediaTek says the chipset can support up to 16GB of LPDDR4x-2133 memory, UFS 3.1 storage, and up to a 200MP single camera or 32MP + 16MP dual-camera systems. It can also support screen refresh rates as high as 168 Hz, depending on the display resolution.

OnePlus isn’t saying which of those features it plans to take advantage of for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. But since the company has committed to using at least a 90 Hz display for all of its phones moving forward, it seems likely that the phone will at least match that specification.

via OnePlus (1)(2)

