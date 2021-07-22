As expected, OnePlus is launching its first phone powered by a MediaTek processor rather than a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. But the mid-range OnePlus Nord 2 5G doesn’t skimp on specs. The smartphone has a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, UFS 3.1 storage, and 65 watt fast charging.

The phone goes up for pre-order today for €399/£399/₹27,999 and up… and the lack of a US price isn’t a mistake. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G won’t be sold in the United States. But that doesn’t mean the company doesn’t have something new for customers in the US – the new OnePlus Buds Pro noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds will be available globally in the coming months for about $150.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, a 4,500 mAh battery, and a camera system consisting of:

50MP Sony IMX766 primary

8MP ultra-wide (120 degrees)

2MP monochrome

32MP Sony IMX615 selfie

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port but no headphone jack. The phone has a polycarbonate (plastic) case and comes in gray, blue, or green color options (with green only available in India).

OnePlus will offer three different pricing/configuration options:

6GB/128GB for ₹27,999 (India only)

8GB/128GB for €399/£399/₹29,999

12GB/256GB for €469/£499/₹34,999

The new OnePlus Buds Pro, meanwhile, enter the increasingly crowded premium true wireless earbuds space with key features including support for 25dB to 40dB of active noise cancellation (ANC) and support for automatic adjustments in noise cancellation depending on your environment.

OnePlus includes a charging case and says the earbuds + case offer up to 38 hours of battery life with ANC disable or 28 hours with it on. The earbuds also support fast-charging, with a 10 minute charge via USB-C delivering up to 10 hours of battery life. The battery case also supports Qi wireless charging.

OnePlus says the earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 for audio latencies as low as 94ms, and the earbuds come in matte black or glossy white color options.

Pre-orders begin on August 18th in the European Union, and the OnePlus Buds Pro will be available in that region starting August 25th. They should hit North America September 1st, and India sometime later.

