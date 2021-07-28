The latest time a Nokia-branded tablet hit the streets was in 2014, with the release of the Nokia N1 Android tablet featuring an Intel Atom Z3580 processor and an $249 price tag. But now it looks like a new Nokia tablet could be in the works.

Nokiamob spotted listings for an unannounced Nokia T20 tablet at UK retailer MoreComputers. While there are no pictures and only a few details, the descriptions give us a little idea of what to expect from what may be the first Nokia-branded tablet from HMD Global, the company that’s been releasing Nokia-branded smartphones for the past few years.

According to the retail listings, the Nokia T20 will come in WiFi-only and WiFi + cellular versions, and both will have:

10.36″ displays

4GB of RAM

64GB of storage

There’s no information about the processor, software, cameras, or other key features. And honestly, I’m not sure how much faith to put in these descriptions – if the Nokia T20 really does have a 10.36″ display, it would be one of the first devices I’ve heard of to have the unusual display size.

But it does seem like more companies are looking to launch Android tablets these days. Apple has long dominated the tablet space, but companies like Samsung, Huawei, Lenovo, and Amazon have continued to ship Android (or Android-based, in Amazon’s case) tablets. Now rumor has it that OnePlus may plan to launch its first tablet soon, Realme reportedly has one on the way, and this week MediaTek introduced its first chip designed specifically for premium tablets, with at least one company already planning to use it in an upcoming device.

So maybe the time has come for Android tablets? Or maybe now’s the worst time to launch a new one, since there’s likely to be increased competition.

Either way, it looks like HMD/Nokia might be planning to get in on whatever action there is.

According to MoreComputers, prices for the Nokia T20 will start at £154 ($215) for the WiFi-only model or about £168 ($234) for the cellular version, before taxes.

