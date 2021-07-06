As long expected, Nintendo is launching a new version of its popular Nintendo Switch game console with upgraded hardware. It’s called the Nintendo Switch OLED, and the name tells you one of the key features that sets it apart from the original.

The Nintendo Switch OLED will be available starting October 8, 2021 and it will sell for $350.

The new game console will have a bigger, more vivid screen thanks to it’s 7 inch, OLED display panel, but it’s still a 720p display, so don’t expect sharper on-device visuals. Nintendo has also doubled the amount of built-in storage from 32GB to 64GB.

Like the original (but unlike the Switch Lite), the new Nintendo Switch OLED comes with a dock that allows you to connect it to a TV or other display, but it can also be used as a handheld or mobile device thanks to detachable game controllers. There also an updated kickstand that allows you to prop up the console on a table while using the controllers wirelessly.

One thing that it doesn’t seem the new model supports? 4K gaming. The Switch OLED website only mentions “HD gaming” on a TV, so if the long-rumored Nintendo Switch 4K is real, it’s not ready to go just yet.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.