As long expected, Nintendo is launching a new version of its popular Nintendo Switch game console with upgraded hardware. It’s called the Nintendo Switch OLED, and the name tells you one of the key features that sets it apart from the original.

The Nintendo Switch OLED will be available starting October 8, 2021 and it will sell for $350.

The new game console will have a bigger, more vivid screen thanks to it’s 7 inch, OLED display panel, but it’s still a 720p display, so don’t expect sharper on-device visuals. Nintendo has also doubled the amount of built-in storage from 32GB to 64GB.

Like the original (but unlike the Switch Lite), the new Nintendo Switch OLED comes with a dock that allows you to connect it to a TV or other display, but it can also be used as a handheld or mobile device thanks to detachable game controllers. There also an updated kickstand that allows you to prop up the console on a table while using the controllers wirelessly.

One thing that it doesn’t seem the new model supports? 4K gaming. The Switch OLED website only mentions “HD gaming” on a TV, so if the long-rumored Nintendo Switch 4K is real, it’s not ready to go just yet.













Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

