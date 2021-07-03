The Motorola Edge line of smartphones debuted last year with the introduction of the Motorola Edge and Edge+ smartphones featuring 90 Hz OLED displays and edge-to-edge designs. Now it looks like Motorola is preparing to refresh the line with a series of new models featuring mid-range specs.

While Motorola hasn’t officially launched the 2nd-gen Motorola Edge family yet, Evan Blass has leaked a spreadsheet that appears to have some (but not all) details for four new models, which are expected to launch at the end of July.

Motorola Edge+ (1st-gen)

It looks like Motorola plans to offer different versions of the phone in different markets. While all phones have at least an FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, some models will have 120 Hz displays.

They’ll eventually be known as the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, and Edge 20 Lite. But for now, they’re known by codenames.

The most powerful new model, code-named “PSTAR,” doesn’t appear to be coming to North America. That version has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and support for up to 12GB of RAM. Other versions of the phone top out at 8GB and come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or MediaTek Dimensity 720 processors.

There are a few details missing from the sheet, so we don’t know, for example what the screen size is for the phone with the code-name “Kyoto” or what color options will be available for the North American/Verizon version of the “Berlin” phone. It’s also possible that some of the “miscellaneous” features will be available on more than just the phones they’re listed for – Kyoto almost certainly has a speaker, for example, but none is listed.

Anyway, here’s what we know so far:

Berlin North America (Edge 20)Berlin (Edge 20)Kyoto (Edge 20 Lite)PSTAR (Edge 20 Pro)
RegionsNorth America (Verizon)GlobalGlobal
India		Asia
Europe
Latin America
India
Display6.78″
2460 x 1080
120 Hz		6.67″
2400 x 1080
120 Hz		2400 x 1080
90 Hz		6.7″
2400 x 1080
120 Hz
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 778GQualcomm Snapdragon 778GMediatek Dimensity 720 (MT6853)Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
RAM6GB/8GB6GB/8GB6GB/8GB6GB/8GB/12GB
Storage128GB/256GB128GB/256GB128GB/256GB128GB/256GB
Cameras (rear)108MP + 8MP (wide angle w/macro mode)
2MP (depth)		108MP + 16MP (wide-angle w/macro mode)
8MP (3X telephoto)		108MP + 8MP (wide angle w/macro mode)
2MP (depth)		108MP + 16MP (wide-angle w/macro mode)
8MP (3X telephoto)
Camera (front)32MP32MP32MP16MP (China)
32MP (global)
Battery5,000 mAh4,000 mAh5,000 mAh4,500 mAh
SoftwareAndroid 11Android 11Android 11Android 11
Colors?Emerald
Stout
White		Iron
Cosmo		Black
White
Blue
MiscellaneousMono speakerMono speaker
Google Assistant button		Google Assistant buttonMono speaker
Google Assistant button
Under-display fingerprint sensor
Display output

2021-07-03 

