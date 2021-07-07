The AYA Neo is a handheld gaming computer with a 7 inch touchscreen display wedged between a set of game controllers and an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor with Radeon Vega 6 graphics powering the system.
It went up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign earlier this year, and the developers have shipped more than 500 units to backers and other customers. But according to a recent update to the AYA Neo Indiegogo page, some of those customers have encountered hardware problems. So the folks at AYA are working to ensure that the next batch to roll of the production line is more reliable. On July 7th, the company also announced that it would offer free upgrade kits for the first 500 backers of the crowdfunding campaign who had already received the original hardware.
In a nutshell, AYA says that some users have noticed issues including:
- Visible glue at the corners of the display (this appears gradually over time)
- Backlight bleed around the edges of the display
- Screen color calibration issues
- Speakers that are too quiet
- Friction between fan blades causing the back of the Neo to get hot
- Rough seams around the case
- Poor printing of the labels on buttons
AYA has plans to address all of those issues with the next batch of Neo hardware through improvements to the design of the frame, case mold, and buttons, as well as color calibration profile for the display.
The new design involves a more uniform seam between the top and bottom portions of the case, buttons that incorporate the labels directly in the mold rather than having it painted on, and the company is retooling the D-Pad and controller buttons with new ones that will be more durable, include an improved feel, and have labels that shouldn’t fade.
The company is also adding analog shoulder buttons, updating the vibration motor, and improving the audio experience with a new speaker and a larger sound chamber inside the case.
Aya says it’s also replacing the Intel AX200 wireless card with a MediaTek module, not because one is necessarily better than the other, but because the AX200 was out of stock. Other changes include updates to the aluminum frame and heat dissipation.
This all sounds like good news for customers who are waiting for new AYA Neo devices to ship (it’s available for purchase from the AYA website for $925 and up, but the new hardware won’t ship until August at the earliest). But what about the 500+ folks who already have the original AYA Neo?
The company says it will offer upgrade kits including a new screen, frame, buttons, speakers, cooling module, and printed circuit board for the joysticks. Users will have a choice of having the upgrade kit shipped to them or shipping their devices back to AYA so that the company can perform the upgrade and send the upgraded units back to customers.
You’ll have to pay for shipping to and from China if you want AYA to do the upgrade, but it’s nice to have the option if you’re not comfortable following the company’s instructions for performing surgery on your own hardware.
Upgrades will be available after AYA prepares its second-gen hardware, probably sometime in September.
In a separate update, AYA notes that it’s working on a docking station for the Neo that will likely take 2-3 months to complete. But an early sample with a 3D-printed case gives a rough idea of what it will look like and what kind of functionality the dock will bring.
It supports HDMI output to a 4K 60Hz monitor, has a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB Type-C ports, and two USB Type-A ports for connecting speakers, storage, keyboards, mice, or other peripherals.
There are also SD and microSD card readers on the side that you can use for removable storage. And since the dock is designed to connect to the bottom of the computer, the USB-C ports and headphone jack on top of the Neo are still accessible when the computer is docked.
You can find more details in the updates posted to the AYA Neo Indiegogo campaign page.
This article was originally published June 30, 2021 and last updated July 7, 2021.
It’d be nice if the next version of the AYA NEO has a keyboard attachment like the Surface tablets. Hopefully better than the one for the ONEXPLAYER (plus too large of a handheld for my liking). Still hard for me to justify ~1k USD for a gaming handheld so doubling as a PC would make that easier to swallow.
Typing this on my OneGx1 Pro 4G that I got last week. Being able to use this as a UMPC with 4G is great. Removing the controllers for PC only mode is nice too.
I hope the next OneGx1 has a swivel hinge like the A1 and keeps the 4G option. To me, that’d be the best form factor for a UMPC + gaming handheld.
I recently got the OneGx1 Pro with LTE too. The modem they use is on the slower end though. I get 10 – 20 Mbps down while my 4 year old iPhone next to it gets 60 – 90 Mbps down. At least the modem works well in Linux which has been hit or miss for me on past devices.
Really hope the next Gx does get an A1-like swivel screen to make it easily switch between PC and gaming form factors easily.
Typing this on my OneGx1 Pro while connected to LTE too!
I got it based on Brad’s review of the non-Pro model and how well it ran Linux. Thanks Brad! It has a different modem as the review model but it still works on a fresh Linux install.
I agree, having a swivel screen for handheld gaming would make the OneGx1 even better.
4 in a row! I’ve got a gx1 pro and reading all of these reports about hardware problems on the GPD and Aya devices makes me sure that One Netbook are way ahead of them in regards to QA – and something that really matters when you’re importing from China.
“buttons that incorporate the labels directly in the mold rather than having it painted on”
Neat, I wonder if they mean these will be made using a “double-shot injection” method, meaning that the label will actually be it’s own piece of injection molded plastic that runs through the button.
This is one of the most expensive ways to manufacture plastic buttons with labels. The label can never wear off. There would be a visible label on the button even if you wore through the entire button.
That’s nice for later units.
Although, for their and customers’ sake, I hope they don’t make any more hardware changes and just incorporate changes into future retail/refreshed units and/or the next generation device.
There’s a big risk in changing hardware this late in the process. They could fail to make the changes adequately, continuously delay shipping, lose enough resources to be unable to go into mass production and/or be forced to ship an even buggier device.
Yeah, all too often I read about crowdfunding campaigns keep getting delayed due to making things “perfect” and sometimes end up not delivering anything because they used up all the money and unable to get additional external funding.
At least they did deliver the initial batch. I’ve mostly read good things since not everyone has the issues described in this article which is a good sign. Let’s hope they don’t keep trying to improve things and just deliver the rest after this set of fixes/improvements.
Agreed, sometimes you have to just push out what you have and refine over time. My biggest issue with the AYA was not using the 5500U, going with a 720P screen instead of Full HD, and not having some sort of accessory keyboard that integrates into the lines of the device when installed. The pre-order price was acceptable given the initial specs but is currently far too expensive at MSRP for what is being offered. Again if this had the 5500U or a 4800U then I would still consider it good value despite the flaws. I guess there’s always version 2.
Let’s hope these changes go smoothly. I’ve been reading about the AYA NEO for a while and it seems like a great gaming only handheld.
It’s nice that the CEO and AYA are fairly transparent and keep people updated. Although, Arthur’s posts (essays?) could use a lot of trimming down and just get to the point. He adds a lot of flowery sentences and also takes frequent jabs at the “previous” people before he became CEO and he’s going to fix “their” mistakes. Comes off kind of negative.
At least they’re communicating clearly. GPD doesn’t say anything or flat out lie plus they effectively tell customers with defective units to go pound sand. One Netbook doesn’t say much either. We’ll see how the OneXPlayer goes and how they handle units with issues (at least a small percentage should probably have issues).
I currently have a OneGx1 Pro LTE this generation and haven’t had to contact One Netbook for any issues (yet). However, I’ll probably look at AYA’s next device given how they’re trying to fix issues with shipped/future units and comparatively much more transparent.
Definitely going to pass on anything from GPD though (what a terrible company). Good thing there are alternatives now.