At least two Chinese PC makers are planning to launch compact desktop computers powered by AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, a 45 watt chip designed for high-performance gaming laptops and mobile workstations.

The Morefine S500+ will be available for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign soon, and a “coming soon” page gives us some of the key details for the upcoming computer. And MINISFORUM has posted a teaser on Twitter showing the motherboard for the company’s upcoming Ryzen 5900HX mini PC.

Neither company has announced pricing for their little powerhouse computers yet, but that information should be available closer to launch.

For now we know that the Morefine S500+ will support up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory thanks to two SODIMM slots, and the computer will support up to three storage devices thanks to:

2 x M.2 2280 slots for PCIe NVMe or SATA storage

1 x 2.5″ drive bay for a hard drive or SSD

It also has an M.2 card for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, an active cooling fan, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm audio jacks, two Ethernet ports (one with 2.5 Gbps speeds and one with Gigabit speeds), and five USB ports:

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

4 x USB 2.0 Type-A

MINISFORUM hasn’t provided as many details about their new mini PC yet. But a photo of the motherboard shows that it will have dual SODIMM slots for memory and plenty of ports including separate mic and headphone jacks.

While the company didn’t explicitly state that the computer was powered by a Ryzen 5900X on Twitter, VideoCardz reached out to the company and confirmed that it’s using the same chip as the Morefine S500+.

