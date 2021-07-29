Windows 11 is coming this fall, but Microsoft began releasing preview builds to members of the Windows Insider program since last month. Up until now previews were only available in the Dev Channel, but now folks looking for a little more stability from their pre-release, work-in-progress operating system can install the first Windows 11 Beta.

Officially the full name is Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100, and it’s available to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel after rolling out to the Dev Channel last week.

Keep in mind that while the Beta channel offers greater stability, some features are Dev Channel-only for now. For example, Microsoft is bringing native integration of the Microsoft Teams Chat app to Windows 11 and it’s already rolling out to some Dev Channel users, but it won’t hit the Beta channel for a few more weeks.

Other changes in the most recent build include:

There’s a refreshed look for the flyout menu that pops up to show hidden icons from the right side of the Taskbar.

You can access Focus assist from the Notification Center.

Background apps that demand your attention will flash in the Taskbar with a more subtle flashing that eventually switches to a red background and pill under the icon if you don’t respond within a certain period of time

There are new animations in the Microsoft Store.

There are also a bunch of bug fixes and a couple of other user interface tweaks. All told, there’s nothing too exciting in the changelog other than the fact that Microsoft considers this build of Windows 11 stable enough to call a beta.

But it’s still pre-release software meant for folks who want to help test and troubleshoot the operating system and/or developers who want to ensure their apps will work with Windows 11 when it’s released to the public late this year. So I wouldn’t recommend installing it on your primary computer just yet.

