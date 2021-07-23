Windows 11 will bring big changes to the look and feel of Microsoft’s desktop operating system when it comes to the Start menu, taskbar, and window snapping, among other things. But it will also bring an overhaul to the context menus that appear when you right-click with a mouse or make a two-finger tap with a trackpad.

Microsoft explains that the goal is to make the menu easier to use making it shorter and grouping related items closer to one another.

The company notes that, for example, the Windows 10 context menu that pops up when you right-click on a file puts the Open command at the top of the window, but the Open with command that allows you to choose the program you want to use to access that file is far lower down the screen.

Windows 11 will put the two options near one another so that you don’t have to hunt for them. And if you install additional applications that add options to the context menu, those two open commands will still be next to one another because all app extension commands will be grouped together lower down the screen.

Apps that allow you to take multiple actions will also now get one space in the context menu – you can tap to open a flyout window for related commands.

And if you want access to feature that may not be available yet (perhaps because software developers haven’t finished making their programs fully compatible with Windows 11 yet), there’s a Show more options item at the bottom that will bring up a Windows 10-style context menu. You can also do that manually by hitting Shift+F10.

via Windows Developer Blog

