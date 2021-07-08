Windows 10 comes in five different flavors: there are Windows 10 S, Home, Pro, Education, and Enterprise Editions. But it looks like Microsoft is going to shake things up a bit when Windows 11 launches later this year.

According to a new entry on the Bluetooth SIG website, there may be as many as seven different versions of Windows 11… and possibly more, depending on how you count.

Here’s the list of Windows 11 editions:

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Pro Education

Windows 11 Pro for Workstations

Windows 11 Enterprise

Windows 11 Education

Windows 11 Mixed Reality

That last one is particularly interesting, since it would be a new edition designed for mixed reality and/or virtual reality devices like Microsoft’s Hololens. The company already has a Windows Mixed Reality platform, but it’s not considered a separate edition of Windows 10.

One other thing to note is that there’s no mention of S Mode, but Microsoft is expected to keep it around. It’s just that this simplified version of Windows which, among other things, restricts users to downloading apps from the Microsoft Store, may not be considered a standalone edition anymore.

Rather, some PCs may come with Windows 11 Home in S Mode, Windows 11 Pro in S Mode, or some other variation. Users will likely have the option to exit S Mode if they want to sacrifice some ease-of-use and security features for the more robust feature set you get from a standard version of Windows.

The Bluetooth SIG website doesn’t spell out anything except the names of the Windows 11 editions and the fact that they’ll be compatible with Bluetooth 5.1. But it’s likely that some of the features will be similar to those for Windows 10 editions.

For example, if you want BitLocker encryption you’ll likely need to opt for Windows 11 Pro over Windows 11 Home. Need Resilient File System (ReFS)? Then you’ll want Windows 11 Pro for Workstations. And so on.

via MySmartPrice

stuff

Windows 10 S, Home, Pro, Education, and Enterprise

While many features are the same whether you get Windows 10 Home, Pro, Enterprise, Education, or Windows 10 S, there are some features that are only available on certain editions.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

