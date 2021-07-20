Microsoft has released a new preview version of the Windows Terminal app that builds on the “quake mode” feature introduced earlier this year, allowing you to open a terminal from any screen using a hotkey. Now when you dismiss that window, it minimizes to the system tray by default.

Other changes include an updated Settings user interface, support for rendering bold text as well as italics, and support for creating custom keyboard shortcuts without removing any default shortcuts.

Windows Terminal Preview 1.10

In other recent tech news, Google and Mozilla say they’re making their browsers more secure (one by improving the speed and efficiency of security features, the other by eliminating support for FTP), RICOH has launched an E Ink whiteboard for the Japanese market, and Google says it’ll repair some Pixel 4 XL smartphones up to a year after their warranty has expired if customers in certain countries experience power-related problems with their phones.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech stories from around the web.

