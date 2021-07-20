Microsoft has released a new preview version of the Windows Terminal app that builds on the “quake mode” feature introduced earlier this year, allowing you to open a terminal from any screen using a hotkey. Now when you dismiss that window, it minimizes to the system tray by default.
Other changes include an updated Settings user interface, support for rendering bold text as well as italics, and support for creating custom keyboard shortcuts without removing any default shortcuts.
In other recent tech news, Google and Mozilla say they’re making their browsers more secure (one by improving the speed and efficiency of security features, the other by eliminating support for FTP), RICOH has launched an E Ink whiteboard for the Japanese market, and Google says it’ll repair some Pixel 4 XL smartphones up to a year after their warranty has expired if customers in certain countries experience power-related problems with their phones.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech stories from around the web.
- Windows Terminal Preview 1.10 Release [Windows Command Line blog]
Microsoft releases Windows Terminal Preview 1.10 with support for rendering bold text in the terminal, minimize to system tray when using Quake Mode, and support for adding your own keyboard shortcuts.
- E Ink and RICOH Launch World’s Thinnest and Lightest Digital White Board [E Ink press release]
The new RICOH eWhiteboard 4200 is a 42 inch digital whiteboard with an E Ink Carta display and WiFi. It supports dual pen input and measures 14.5mm (0.6″) thick and weighs 5.9 kg (13 pounds) and is waterproof, dustproof, and outdoor readable. Japan only.
- 1-year extended repair program for Pixel 4 XL [Google Pixel Phone Help]
Google will offer repairs for up to 1 year after Pixel 4XL warranties expire for phones sold in the US, Canada, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore due to power-related issues including phones not turning on, random restarts, battery drain, or charging problems.
- Privacy and performance, working together in Chrome [Google]
Google Chrome 92 includes more efficient phishing detection (it runs 50x faster with results in just 100ms), easier management of per-site permissions on Android (for mic and camera access, for example), and new Chrome Actions like for security & safety.
- Stopping FTP support in Firefox 90 [Mozilla]
Firefox 90 no longer supports FTP. It was disabled by default starting with version 88 of the browser, but now it’s not supported at all anymore. Mozilla says it’s making the move for security purposes, since FTP data transfers are insecure.
- GPD Win Max handheld gaming PC preview [@softwincn]
Interesting to see that following Valve’s introduction of the Steam Deck handheld gaming PC, GPD is highlighting how its upcoming Win Max 2021 is different – it’s basically a laptop with an 8 inch display that also has game controllers built in.
- HandBrake 1.4.0 Released [Handbrake]
Handbrake 1.4 released with the popular media encoding utility offering native support for Macs with Apple Silicon, command line support for Windows on ARM devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors (GUI coming later), and other improvements.
- Signal desktop app ported to phones running Mobian Linux [LinuxSmartphones]
The popular open source, cross-platform messaging app puts an emphasis on privacy and security, so it’s a natural fit for Linux phones. But there’s no official mobile Linux version of the app yet. If you don’t want to use a third-party client though, now you can run the desktop version of the Signal app on phones running Mobian (a Debian-based mobile Linux operating system).
