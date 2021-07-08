The upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are expected to be the first Google smartphones to ship with a Google-designed processor. According to the latest rumor, they could also be Google’s first phones that come with a promise of 5 years of software updates.
Meanwhile, Microsoft is continuing to refine Windows 11 ahead of launch. The company released a second preview build to members of the Windows Insiders program today, and it brings a number of small tweaks including a new search box in the Start menu.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web:
- Announcing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.65 [Windows Blogs]
Microsoft has rolled out a second Windows 11 preview to Insiders. The Start menu now has a search box. Taskbar can now show across multiple displays. And there are tweaks to system alerts, power mode settings, snap layouts for smaller devices and more.
- Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – Full Final Specifications [FrontPageTech]
According to @frontpagetech the Google Pixel 6 will have a Google CPU, 6.4 inch AMOLED display, 50MP + 12MP (wide) cameras & 8GB of RAM, while the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.71″ screen. 50MP + 48MP (tele) + 12MP (wide). Both get 5 years of software updates.
- Google Play services discontinuing updates for Jelly Bean [Android Developers Blog]
Google Play will drop support for Android Jelly Bean (Android 4.1 – 4.3) in August. Odds are this won’t affect many people. But if you d have a device running 9-year-old software, expect some apps to eventual stop working.
- Review: Vilo Mesh Router ($20 each or 3-pack for $60) [Wired]
Vilo introduces the cheapest mesh WiFi system to date: each $20 node is a WiFi 5 (802.11ac) router/extender with top speeds of 867 Mbps (5GHz band) or 300 Mbps (2.4 GHz) and 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports per node. $60 gets you a 3-pakc for whole-home WiFi.
- Update: OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be exclusive to Europe and India [Liliputing]
Update: The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be the first budget phone from OnePlus to feature a MediaTek processor rather than a Qualcomm chip. It’ll be officially unveiled July 22, but it will be sold exclusively in Europe and India, and not in North America.
- Dell is at work on two next-gen Intel Alder Lake Chromebooks [Chrome Unboxed]
Looks like Dell has a few new Chromebooks in the works, featuring 12th-gen Intel Core “Alder Lake” processors. Those chips haven’t been released yet, so don’t expect these to ship until later this year.
