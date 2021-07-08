The upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are expected to be the first Google smartphones to ship with a Google-designed processor. According to the latest rumor, they could also be Google’s first phones that come with a promise of 5 years of software updates.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is continuing to refine Windows 11 ahead of launch. The company released a second preview build to members of the Windows Insiders program today, and it brings a number of small tweaks including a new search box in the Start menu.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web:

