When software updates roll out for Windows, Android, iOS, or macOS these days, you’re probably used to getting it for free. But once upon a time companies used to charge for those sorts of updates. In fact, Apple didn’t start offering free updates to Mac users until OS X 10.9 Mavericks was released in 2013. Prior to that, the company used to charge users a fee to upgrade.

One weird side effect is that while Apple continued offering a few older versions of OS X for users to download and install on older hardware that couldn’t support more recent versions of OS X or macOS, the company was still charging a $20 fee. Last week Apple finally dropped that fee, so if you’ve got an older Mac in need of a fresh install or upgrade of a of a decade-old operating system, now’s the time to grab it.

OS x 10.7 Lion (2011)

