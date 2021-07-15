Microsoft has rolled out another preview build of Windows 11, and while it’s mostly bug fixes, there are a few design tweaks and a new entertainment widget (which is basically just an ad for movies in the Microsoft Store).
Meanwhile, MediaTek has unveiled two new smartphone processors with an emphasis on high-quality camera and display features. And development of software for Linux smartphones continues… as does development of hardware-accessories like the soon-to-launch PinePhone keyboard.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- MediaTek Launches Helio G96 and Helio G88 SoCs [MediaTek]
Mediatek launches Helio G96 and Helio G88 smartphone processors with an emphasis on display and camera features. The former supports 120 Hz FHD+ displays and 108MP cameras, and the latter supports 90Hz displays and 64MP cameras.
- PinePhone Keyboard will ship with open source firmware (coming soon) [LinuxSmartphones]
In development since late last year, the PinePhone Keyboard is an accessory that turns Pine64’s $150 Linux smartphone into a tiny Linux laptop for about $50 more. The hardware is nearly finalized, and now the company has announced that it will ship with fully open source firmware developed by megi.
- Ubuntu Touch OTA 18 brings improved performance for older devices, among other updates [LinuxSmartphones]
In other mobile Linux news, the developers of Ubuntu Touch have released a new build that makes it easy to open the terminal from any screen with a keyboard shortcut, a redesigned media playback system, and updates tot he web browser, messaging app, and more. Ubuntu Touch OTA-18 officially supports nearly 30 smartphones and tablets.
- Announcing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.71 [Windows Blogs]
The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview includes a new entertainment widget (see featured movies from the Microsoft Store), updated design for righ-click context menus, and updated UI for the taskbar previews when you hover over an open app.
- Goodbye, Fleets [Twitter]
Twitter’s experiment in messages that expired after 24 hours is… expiring. Twitter users will no longer be able to send Fleets starting August 3rd. The company says the hope was that Fleets would draw new users to the platform, but that didn’t happen.
- Some Nest Hub screens turning purple after Fuchsia update; here’s how to fix [9to5Google]
Seems like a missed opportunity when this bug could have turned screens Fuchsia rather than purple.
