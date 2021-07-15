Microsoft has rolled out another preview build of Windows 11, and while it’s mostly bug fixes, there are a few design tweaks and a new entertainment widget (which is basically just an ad for movies in the Microsoft Store).

Meanwhile, MediaTek has unveiled two new smartphone processors with an emphasis on high-quality camera and display features. And development of software for Linux smartphones continues… as does development of hardware-accessories like the soon-to-launch PinePhone keyboard.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

