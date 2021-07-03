The next major version of Windows has an updated user interface with improvements for multitasking and touchscreen devices, support for running Android apps, and an updated Microsoft Store, among other things.
But Windows 11 is also going to have another very important change: the Blue Screen of Death that occurs when the system crashes is no more. Instead, it will be a Black Screen of Death. At least we can still use BSOD for short.
Another change in Windows 11 that has been grabbing a lot of attention is that the operating system’s new minimum system requirements mean that many folks with older PCs (and even some recent or current-gen models) may not be able to upgrade. But one thing that hasn’t made as many headlines is that you’ll need an internet connection and a Microsoft account to set up and sign into Windows 11 Home edition the first time you run it.
You will be able to set up a local account and delete your Microsoft account after the initial setup. But if you want to avoid using a Microsoft account altogether, it seems like the simplest option is to pay more money: Microsoft will let you set up Windows 11 Pro edition with only a local account.
- Microsoft’s Blue Screen of Death is changing to black in Windows 11 [The Verge]
The Blue Screen of Death becomes the Black Screen of Death in Windows 11. At least the BSOD acronym still works. The change isn’t live yet in the preview builds of Windows 11 (which has a green screen instead), it’s coming in time for the full release.
- Only Windows 11 Pro will let you install Windows 11 with a local account [PCWorld]
When introducing Windows 11, Microsoft said users would need to use a Microsoft Account for setup & first login. But it turns out you *can* use a local-only account… it’s just that you’ll need Windows 11 Pro to do it. Win11 Home users can’t do it.
- Apple and Intel become first to adopt TSMC’s latest chip tech [Nikkei]
Apple and Intel are said to be testing TSMC’s 3nm chip production technology, which could offer 10-15% better performance and 25-30% lower power consumption than 5nm chips.
- MSI Revamps theLatest All-AMD Gaming Laptop: Bravo 15 [MSI]
MSI introduces Bravo 15 gaming laptop with Ryzen 5000H series processors, AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphics, a 15.6 inch, 1080p 144 Hz display, and up to 64GB of RAM. The laptop weighs about 5.1 pounds and has dual fans and 6 heat pipes for cooling.
