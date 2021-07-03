The next major version of Windows has an updated user interface with improvements for multitasking and touchscreen devices, support for running Android apps, and an updated Microsoft Store, among other things.

But Windows 11 is also going to have another very important change: the Blue Screen of Death that occurs when the system crashes is no more. Instead, it will be a Black Screen of Death. At least we can still use BSOD for short.

Another change in Windows 11 that has been grabbing a lot of attention is that the operating system’s new minimum system requirements mean that many folks with older PCs (and even some recent or current-gen models) may not be able to upgrade. But one thing that hasn’t made as many headlines is that you’ll need an internet connection and a Microsoft account to set up and sign into Windows 11 Home edition the first time you run it.

You will be able to set up a local account and delete your Microsoft account after the initial setup. But if you want to avoid using a Microsoft account altogether, it seems like the simplest option is to pay more money: Microsoft will let you set up Windows 11 Pro edition with only a local account.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web:

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

