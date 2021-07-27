Samsung is holding an event on August 11th, when the company will unveil its next-gen foldable smartphones, widely expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 (the latest phone with a screen that unfolds to become the size of a small tablet) and the Galaxy Z Flip3 (the latest Samsung flip-phone with a flexible display that fold in half to take up less space).
One phone the company won’t be launching this year? A new Galaxy Note. Samsung has confirmed that instead of releasing a standalone phone under the Galaxy Note brand this year, the company will instead bring features like the S-Pen digital pen to other phones… including the Galaxy Z Fold3.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Samsung confirms the Z Fold 3 will have an S-Pen [Samsung Mobile Press]
The company has also confirmed that there will not be a new Galaxy Note phone this year.
- Meanwhile Evan Blass leaked more details about Samsung’s new foldables [@evleaks]
Expect the Fold3 to have a 7.6 inch display when unfolded and a 6.2 inch external display. It’ll also feature IPX8 water resistance. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, meanwhile, is said to have a 6.7 inch internal display and 1.9 inch cover screen.
- WayDroid lets you run Android apps on Linux phones [LinuxSmartphones]
The software is still a work in progress and not easily installable by end users, but demonstrations show that by installing the Android-based LineageOS in a container on Linux phones, you can run Android apps at near-native speeds.
- LibreELEC (Matrix) 10.0 RC1 [LibreELEC]
LibreELEC 10.0 RC1 is the release candidate for the next version of this lightweight GNU/Linux distribution built around Kodi 19.1 media center software. Note that developers recommend a clean install rather than upgrading.
- The Haiku Project Celebrates the Release of Beta 3 [Haiku]
Haiku OS Beta 3 released, with updated web browser, support for 28 languages, and improved hardware drivers. The update comes about a year after beta 2 and continues the development of this open source spiritual successor to BeOS.
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site LinuxSmartphones on Facebook and Twitter.