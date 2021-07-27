Samsung is holding an event on August 11th, when the company will unveil its next-gen foldable smartphones, widely expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 (the latest phone with a screen that unfolds to become the size of a small tablet) and the Galaxy Z Flip3 (the latest Samsung flip-phone with a flexible display that fold in half to take up less space).

One phone the company won’t be launching this year? A new Galaxy Note. Samsung has confirmed that instead of releasing a standalone phone under the Galaxy Note brand this year, the company will instead bring features like the S-Pen digital pen to other phones… including the Galaxy Z Fold3.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

