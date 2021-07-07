Amazon’s crackdown on pay-to-play reviews (where companies basically bribe customers to leave positive reviews) seems to be continuing. The latest company caught up is Choetech, maker of a range of devices including charging accessories and USB hubs.

The company’s Amazon storefront is still accessible, but there are no products available for purchase.

Meanwhile, smartphone maker OnePlus has been caught cheating in a different way – the company has admitted it’s using software to throttle performance of its OnePlus 9 series smartphones when running many popular apps… but not when running benchmarks. That means the phones notch high scores in benchmarks, but real-world performance may be lower.

This isn’t a new problem. But apparently it’s not an old one either – it rears its head from time to time.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

stuff

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.