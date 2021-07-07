Amazon’s crackdown on pay-to-play reviews (where companies basically bribe customers to leave positive reviews) seems to be continuing. The latest company caught up is Choetech, maker of a range of devices including charging accessories and USB hubs.
The company’s Amazon storefront is still accessible, but there are no products available for purchase.
Meanwhile, smartphone maker OnePlus has been caught cheating in a different way – the company has admitted it’s using software to throttle performance of its OnePlus 9 series smartphones when running many popular apps… but not when running benchmarks. That means the phones notch high scores in benchmarks, but real-world performance may be lower.
This isn’t a new problem. But apparently it’s not an old one either – it rears its head from time to time.
- Examining OnePlus’ Performance Behaviour: Optimization or Misrepresentation? [AnandTech]
After OnePlus was caught throttling performance in the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro for certain apps, the company acknowledged the move, which it says is designed to prolong battery life (but gives a false impression since benchmarks are *not* throttled).
- Hardware accelerated video playback now possible on the PinePhone [LinuxSmartphones]
Now it’s possible to get hardware-accelerated video playback on a PinePhone using a GUI app, no need to use the command line every time you want to watch.
- Amazon shifts Lumberyard to open source 3D game engine supported by 20 companies [VentureBeat]
Amazon is open sourcing its Lumberyard 3D game engine. It’ll be known as the Open 3D Engine moving forward, and the project will be overseen by the Linux Foundation.
- Choetech seems to be the latest tech brand delisted on Amazon [xda-developers]
It looks like Amazon’s crackdown on vendors soliciting fake/paid reviews continues. The latest mobile & PC accessory maker to have its products de-listed is Choetech. This follows crackdowns on Aukey, Mpow, RAVPower, Taotronics, and Vava.
- Raspberry Pi CM4 hacked to feature 128GB of eMMC storage [@Merocle]
The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 is a tiny computer-on-a-module that’s normally available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 32GB of eMMC onboard storage. But that wasn’t enough for @Merocle so he desoldered the eMMC and replaced it with a 128GB chip.
- Here comes Microsoft’s Cloud PC virtualization service [ZDNet]
Microsoft may announce its long-anticipated “Cloud PC” service next week. It’s expected to be a “virtualized desktop-as-a-service” that will let you basically log onto a Windows PC in the cloud from anywhere using a thin client device with minimal specs.
- Nothing ear(1) [Nothing]
Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds will have active noise cancellation, a design that incorporates transparent materials, and a $99 price tag. The full unveiling is scheduled for July 27.
- As it moves to Wear OS, Samsung wants owners of its first Android watch to switch to Tizen [SamMobile]
Samsung’s next smartwatches will run a version of Google’s Wear OS rather than the Tizen software Samsung has used for years. But the company’s first smartwatch, released in 2013 shipped with Android Wear. Users who never updated to Tizen may have to soon.
- Volla Phone X rugged phone is available for pre-order with Ubuntu or Android
The second phone from Volla has specs similar to the first, but a new rugged design. It’s also one of the few phones available for purchase with a choice of operating systems including the Android-based Volla OS or the Linux-based Ubuntu Touch.
