A startup called Nothing has generated way more buzz this year than you’d expect from a company that’s never released a product yet. But Nothing was founded by Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, a company that knows a thing or two about generating press (not always good press, but at least people were talking).
Now Nothing has finally announced something… and it’s a set of true wireless earbuds with an unusual design that incorporates transparent elements, what seems like a decent set of features, and a competitive $99 price tag.
What do you think? Much ado about Nothing? Or something you might be interested in spending money on? (And I kind of suspect they picked their company name just to get folks like me to use puns like that in coverage. They do seem to know how to play the tech press like a fiddle).
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Nothing ear (1) [Nothing]
Nothing’s ear(1) true wireless earbuds will be available starting July 31 for $99. They’re noise-cancelling earbuds with an 11.6mm driver for extra bass, 5+ hours of battery life (34 hours with charging case), and a semi-transparent design.
- Nokia 6310 and C30 smartphones [HMD]
In addition to the Nokia XR20 rugged phone, this week HMD introduced the Nokia C30 budget phone with Android 11 Go Edition software, 2 years of security updates, and up to 3 days of battery life, plus a new Nokia 6310 candy bar-style feature phone with a 2.8 inch display and a $50ish price tag.
- Purism Launches Librem Power Banks [press release]
Purism now sells 10,000 and 20,000 mAh power banks for $39 and $79. You can find cheaper third-party options, but I suppose some folks might want to support a company making laptops & smartphones with an emphasis on open source software & privacy features.
- Hands-on with the JingPad A1 Linux tablet [TechHut/YouTube]
This is one of the first third-party looks at the JingPad A1 Linux tablet looks at the pre-release hardware and JingOS 0.91 software experience with some basic testing of app installation, the keyboard, camera, and more. The tablet is up for pre-order for $549 and up through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, with an estimated ship date of October, 2021.
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site LinuxSmartphones on Facebook and Twitter.