Apple’s next iPad mini could have a bigger screen, slimmer bezels, and a much faster processor. Samsung’s next-gen foldable smartphones could debut in August, along with new smartwatches (running Wear OS rather than Tizen), and wireless earbuds.

Leak season is upon us. Oh, who am I kidding, every season is leak season. But the sources of these leaks are pretty reliable, so I’m pretty sure that we’ll be seeing those new products soon.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.



Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site LinuxSmartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

