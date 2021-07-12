Apple’s next iPad mini could have a bigger screen, slimmer bezels, and a much faster processor. Samsung’s next-gen foldable smartphones could debut in August, along with new smartwatches (running Wear OS rather than Tizen), and wireless earbuds.
Leak season is upon us. Oh, who am I kidding, every season is leak season. But the sources of these leaks are pretty reliable, so I’m pretty sure that we’ll be seeing those new products soon.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Gurman: Redesigned iPad mini coming this fall, larger-screened Apple Silicon iMac still in the works [9to5Mac]
Next-gen iPad mini is expected to launch this fall with a current-gen processor and a new design more in line with the iPad Air, including slimmer bezels and no home button. You can get all the details in the latest issue of Bloomberg’s Power On with Mark Gurman newsletter… if you’re a paying subscriber (there’s a free version that’s lighter on details). But the internet being what it is, of course other sites (like 9to5Mac) have picked up the news.
- Android 12 can let you play games before they’re done downloading [xda-developers]
Starting with Android 12, users will be able to begin playing (some) Android games before they’re fully downloaded from the Play Store thanks to a new “play as you download” feature. It can take as little as 10 seconds to load a 400MB game this way.
- Chrome OS Files app will soon be able to open .7z, .iso, .tgz, and other archives [9to5Google]
Google’s Files app for Chromebooks is going to add support for opening more archive file formats including 7z, bz2, crx, gz, iso, tar, tbz, and tbz2. Details were spotted in a Chromium code commit.
- Sync content across all devices with Drive for desktop [Google]
New Google Drive for desktop apps for Windows & Mac are replacing the Backup and Sync and Drive File Stream apps with a new unified client that lets you upload and sync photos & videos, external storage devices, and mirror drive files on your desktop.
- Insight into OnePlus 9 series processor and app optimization [OnePlus]
OnePlus confirms that it’s throttling CPU performance for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro for many popular apps including Chrome, Twitter, Zoom, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Discord, and MS Office in order to extend battery life.
- EasyNAS 1.0 [EasyNAS]
EasyNAS is an open source operating system for creating your own network-attached-storage server. Based on OpenSUSE and featuring the Btrfs file system, it’s designed to be easy to use. The first stable release (version 1.0) is now available.
- Mycroft, an open source voice assistant works with Linux smartphones like the PinePhone [Linux Smartphones]
Mycroft is an open source alternative to Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. So it seems like the obvious choice for folks looking to run an open source voice assistant on phones running open source, Linux-based operating systems.
- #GalaxyUnpacked 11 August 2021 [@evleaks]
Samsung is allegedly holding its next Unpacked event on August 11th, but Evan Blass is giving us an early look at the company’s new products a little earlier, with new smartphones (including foldables) and smartwatches (running new Google + Samsung unified software) as well as earbuds on the way.
