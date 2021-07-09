Lenovo introduced its first Chromebooks powered by 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors in January, but now you can finally buy one – Best Buy is selling a 13″ Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 convertible Chromebook with a Pentium Gold 7505 quad-core processor for $419.

If you’re in the market for something that packs a little (okay, a lot) more punch, MSI has just introduced three new gaming laptops featuring AMD Ryzen 5000H processors and Radeon RX 6000 series graphics. The new MSI Alpha 15 and 17 sport 144 Hz displays, Gigabit Ethernet jacks, RGB backlit keyboards, and Ryzen 7 5800H processors and Radeon RX 6600 mobile graphics, while the MSI Delta 15 is a thinner, lighter laptop with higher-performance parts including a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, Radeon RX 6700M graphics, and a 240 Hz display, but no Ethernet jack.

