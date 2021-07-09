Lenovo introduced its first Chromebooks powered by 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors in January, but now you can finally buy one – Best Buy is selling a 13″ Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 convertible Chromebook with a Pentium Gold 7505 quad-core processor for $419.
If you’re in the market for something that packs a little (okay, a lot) more punch, MSI has just introduced three new gaming laptops featuring AMD Ryzen 5000H processors and Radeon RX 6000 series graphics. The new MSI Alpha 15 and 17 sport 144 Hz displays, Gigabit Ethernet jacks, RGB backlit keyboards, and Ryzen 7 5800H processors and Radeon RX 6600 mobile graphics, while the MSI Delta 15 is a thinner, lighter laptop with higher-performance parts including a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, Radeon RX 6700M graphics, and a 240 Hz display, but no Ethernet jack.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- MSI announces AMD-powered Alpha 15/17 and Delta 15 gaming laptops [MSI]
MSI introduces three new gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 5000H processors and up to Radeon RX 6700M graphics. The most compact is the 4.2 pound Delta 15, which measures 0.75″ thick, and features dual SSD slots, a 240 Hz display, and RGB backlit keyboard.
- Lenovo Flex 5 13″ Chromebook convertible with Intel Tiger Lake now available [Best Buy]
This The Lenovo Flex 5 13″ convertible Chromebook with an Intel Pentium Gold 7505 quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is one of the first Chrome OS computers with an Intel Tiger Lake processor. It’s available from Best Buy for $419.
- New Raspberry Pi 400 keyboard layouts [Raspberry Pi]
Raspberry Pi 400 computer-in-a-keyboard is now available with additional keyboard layouts for Portuguese, Danish, Swedish, and Norwegian. That’s in addition to existing English (UK and US) layouts as well as French, Italian, German, and Spanish variants.
- Update: Next-gen Motorola Edge smartphone lineup details leaked
Recently details about Motorola’s upcoming Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro started to leak, giving us an idea of the specs for each phone. Now we have a better idea of what the phones will loo like, thanks to images posted to the TENAA website (China’s wireless regulatory agency).
- Windows 11 has new shortcut keys [MSPowerUser]
Windows 11 has new shortcut keys for accessing Widgets, Quick Settings Notification Center, and the window snapping wizard.
