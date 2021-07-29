Low-power memory used in smartphones and some laptops could get a significant speed boost in the next year or so, thanks to the approval of a new LPDDR5X standard. Facebook is planning to launch a set of augmented reality glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban. And it looks like Intel has a bunch of Tiger Lake-H embedded processors coming soon.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site LinuxSmartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

