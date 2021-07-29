Low-power memory used in smartphones and some laptops could get a significant speed boost in the next year or so, thanks to the approval of a new LPDDR5X standard. Facebook is planning to launch a set of augmented reality glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban. And it looks like Intel has a bunch of Tiger Lake-H embedded processors coming soon.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

COM-HPC module with support for unannounced 11th-gen Intel Core Tiger Lake-H and Xeon embedded processors

  1. No, I don’t care if it means I can’t navigate by waypoints set in 3d space or control FPV drones without looking like I’m controlling an FPV drone, I’m not touching an augmented reality that tells some hegemonic corporation anything about what I’m looking at and touching.
    It’s a matter of principle. When you augment your reality, and you’re not in complete control of what’s added, you lose the ability to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s not. More than people have already.
    And the more people get into it, the more things start to depend on it (as it was with smartphones), so eventually you can’t just refuse to wear the glasses and try to live life as you did before, without all the phantoms insulting you for having the wrong opinions.

