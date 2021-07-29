Low-power memory used in smartphones and some laptops could get a significant speed boost in the next year or so, thanks to the approval of a new LPDDR5X standard. Facebook is planning to launch a set of augmented reality glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban. And it looks like Intel has a bunch of Tiger Lake-H embedded processors coming soon.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- JEDEC Publishes LPDDR5X Standard at up to 8533 Mbps [AnandTech]
JEDEC’s new LPDDR5X standard will support low-power memory with data transfer rates as high as 8533 Mbps (a 33% increase over the theoretical top speed of 6400 Mbps for LPDDR4). Expect it to arrive in the next year or two from companies including Micron, Samsung, and Synopsys.
- 25-45W Intel Tiger Lake-H Xeon, Core, and Celeron embedded processors coming soon [CNX Software]
Unannounced Intel Tiger Lake-H embedded chips including 25W – 45W Celeron, Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, and Xeon processors spotted. It’s unclear if or when they’ll be available.
- Zuck Confirms Facebook’s Smart Glasses Will Be Its Next Stab at Hardware [Gizmodo]
Facebook’s next hardware launch will be a pair of augmented reality smart glasses that are a partnership with Ray-Ban and EssilorLuxottica.
- Linux smartphone news roundup [LinuxSmartphones]
What, you think Liliputing is the only site where I sometimes summarize a bunch of news that I didn’t have time to cover in depth? This time there’s more news about the upcoming PinePhone keyboard accessory, progress in development of the Maui framework for convergent Linux apps that play well with mobile and desktop displays, and a port of Maemo Leste for the 10-year-old Moto Droid 3.
- Someone Made a Playable Clone of Pokémon for the Pebble Smartwatch [Gizmodo]
Pebblemon is a Pokémon Yellow clone designed for Pebble smartwatches… you know, the ones that were discontinued after the company was acquired by Fitbit… which was later acquired by Google.
No, I don’t care if it means I can’t navigate by waypoints set in 3d space or control FPV drones without looking like I’m controlling an FPV drone, I’m not touching an augmented reality that tells some hegemonic corporation anything about what I’m looking at and touching.
It’s a matter of principle. When you augment your reality, and you’re not in complete control of what’s added, you lose the ability to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s not. More than people have already.
And the more people get into it, the more things start to depend on it (as it was with smartphones), so eventually you can’t just refuse to wear the glasses and try to live life as you did before, without all the phantoms insulting you for having the wrong opinions.