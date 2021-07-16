Intel may be planning to buy one of the world’s biggest semiconductor manufacturers. Xiaomi overtook Apple to become the world’s second biggest smartphone company (in terms of shipments) last quarter, behind Samsung. And Valve’s Steam Deck handheld gaming computer is now up for pre-order for $399 and up… if you can get your order to go through.

Read the replies to Valve’s announcement on Twitter and you’ll find story after story about people running into trouble with Valve’s website. The good news is that at least some people have been able to place orders. But many have not. Hopefully the company will work the kinks out before it’s time to ship the Steam Deck in December.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

I can’t even put it in my cart 🙃 pic.twitter.com/pXvDYjKtM9 — Lacifer 𖤐 (@lacecicle) July 16, 2021



