Intel may be planning to buy one of the world’s biggest semiconductor manufacturers. Xiaomi overtook Apple to become the world’s second biggest smartphone company (in terms of shipments) last quarter, behind Samsung. And Valve’s Steam Deck handheld gaming computer is now up for pre-order for $399 and up… if you can get your order to go through.
Read the replies to Valve’s announcement on Twitter and you’ll find story after story about people running into trouble with Valve’s website. The good news is that at least some people have been able to place orders. But many have not. Hopefully the company will work the kinks out before it’s time to ship the Steam Deck in December.
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.
- Intel Is in Talks to Buy GlobalFoundries for About $30 Billion [WSJ]
Intel may be considering a $30 billion acquisition of GlobalFoundries, a chip manufacturing company that was spun off from AMD over a decade ago. The deal may not go through, but it comes at a time when Intel wants to increase its manufacturing capacity.
- Xiaomi becomes number two smartphone vendor for first time ever in Q1 2021 [Canalys]
Xiaomi shipped more smartphones in Q2, 2021 than any company beside Samsung according to the latest numbers from Canalys. That’s the first time Xiaomi took 2nd place, pushing Apple into 3rd. Oppo and Vivo rounded out the top 5 list.
- There’s enough Steam Deck demand to take Steam’s store down [The Verge]
Valve may have underestimated demand for the Steam Deck. Pre-orders for the handheld gaming PC are live, but the company’s servers are having trouble keeping up with demand and many potential customers are getting error messages when trying to reserve one.
- Popular Podcast App Pocket Casts Joins Automattic [Automattic]
WordPress maker Automattic has acquired Pocket Casts, the popular podcast app that had started as an independent app before being bought by a group of public radio organizations in 2018.
- Introducing the next feature update to Windows 10: 21H2 [Windows Blogs]
Windows 10 21H2 is rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview channel. It includes a handful of new features including WPA3 H2E WiFi security, Windows Hello for Business, and GPU compute support in Windows Subsystem for Linux.
- The “Freedom Phone” is an overpriced smartphone that doesn’t free you from anything [xda-developers]
If you want to avoid big tech spying and/or censorship, the Freedom Phone probably isn’t the way to go. The $499 phone being positioned as phone for conservatives seems to be a rebranded $179 Chinese device. Its software is just LineageOS. And the app store is a front-end for Google Play that provides a little more privacy protection.
I can’t even put it in my cart 🙃 pic.twitter.com/pXvDYjKtM9
— Lacifer 𖤐 (@lacecicle) July 16, 2021
