Intel may be planning to buy one of the world’s biggest semiconductor manufacturers. Xiaomi overtook Apple to become the world’s second biggest smartphone company (in terms of shipments) last quarter, behind Samsung. And Valve’s Steam Deck handheld gaming computer is now up for pre-order for $399 and up… if you can get your order to go through.

Read the replies to Valve’s announcement on Twitter and you’ll find story after story about people running into trouble with Valve’s website. The good news is that at least some people have been able to place orders. But many have not. Hopefully the company will work the kinks out before it’s time to ship the Steam Deck in December.

The loading screen I see when trying to login to my Steam account today

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.


Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site LinuxSmartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.