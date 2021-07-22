This week NVIDIA showed that its possible to build a gaming computer featuring an ARM processor and NVIDIA RTX graphics, hinting at the possibility of upcoming Chromebooks or Linux laptops featuring that sort of combination.
But ARM may not be the only alternative CPU architecture that can be used for gaming. A developer has added code to the Linux kernel that makes it possible to use an AMD Radeon RX 6700XT GPU with SiFive’s HiFive Unmatched computer featuring a RISC-V processor.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- “World’s First” Look at a Radeon RX 6700XT on a RISC-V PC [Hackster.io]
Maybe the future of gaming laptops isn’t just NVIDIA + ARM. Developer René Rebe has created a Linux kernel patch that allows computers with RISC-V processors including the SiFive HiFive Unmatched to work with AMD graphics cards like the Radeon RX 6700XT. You can find more details in a video Rebe posted to YouTube.
- What Wear OS 3 means for you [Wear OS by Google Help]
Google & Samsung have said they’re launching a unified smartwatch platform, and now Google has confirmed that it will be called Wear OS 3, it will launch in mid-2022, and it will only be available as an update for some recent Mobvoi and Fossil watches. Notably absent from the list? Anything that currently runs Samsung’s Tizen-based smartwatch software.
- Corning expands Corning Gorilla Glass composite products to optimize performance of mobile device cameras [Corning press release]
Corning introduces Gorilla Glass with DX and DX+ solutions for smartphone cameras lens covers, featuring scratch resistance and anti-reflective technology that allows cameras capture 98% of light shining on the lens. Coming first to a Samsung phone.
- OnePlus plans to add an option in OxygenOS 12 to disable throttling [Android Police]
Responding to criticism about the way the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro throttled performance while running many popular apps in order to extend battery life, OnePlus plans to roll out a software update that lets users toggle throttling on or off.
