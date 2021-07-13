Lenovo’s new ThinkStation P350 Tiny is a computer that supports up to a 65 watt Intel Core i9-11900 octa-core processor, NVIDIA Quadro P1000 graphics, 64GB of RAM, and up to two PCIe Gen4 NVMe solid state drives.

But it’s also a compact computer that measure just 7.2″ x 7″ x 1.4″ and which has a volume of less than one liter. Lenovo says it’s the “industry’s smallest workstation,” which is probably up for debate depending on your definition of “workstation” and “smallest,” but it’s certainly smaller than most computers with those sorts of specs.

The ThinkStation P350 Tiny will be available starting July 23 for $899 and up and it’s part of Lenovo’s new entry-level workstation lineup which also includes the larger ThinkStation P350 Small Form Factor ($949 and up) and ThinkStation P350 Tower ($969 and up).

While those larger models provide a little more breathing room with support for higher-performance processors, graphics, and additional storage, the ThinkStation P350 Tiny is a compact system that could easily be mounted to the back of display or stuffed under a desk.

Lenovo says the computer has two SODIMM slots with support for DDR4-3200 memory, two M.2 slots for solid state storage, and plenty of ports including:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

Models with discrete graphics (NVIDIA Quadro T600 or P1000) also include four additional mini DisplayPort outputs).

The computer can be configured with Intel AX201 (WiFi 6 + Bluetooth 4.0) or 9560 (Wifi 5 + Bluetooth 5.0) wireless cards or a Foxconn RTL8822CE (WiFi 5 + Bluetooth) card. And operating supported systems include Windows 10 Home and Pro, Ubuntu Linux, or Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

press release

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

