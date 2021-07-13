Lenovo’s latest entry-level Android tablet is now available. The Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd-gen) is a 7 inch tablet with an IPS touchscreen display, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

It’s not exactly a high-performance machine, but it does have a few nice features including an all-metal case, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. Unlike some other budget tablets, it also ships with Android 11 Go Edition software, complete with support for the Google Play Store. The new Lenovo Tab M7 is available from Lenovo.com for $110.

It’s one of several new tablets Lenovo is launching this summer – the company also has a new Tab M8 (3rd-gen) with a bigger, higher-resolution display, but that model will not be sold in the United States.

Other new models including the Lenovo Tab 11 and Tab P11 Plus mid-range tablets, and the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 premium tablet with an HDMI input for use as a portable monitor.

The Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd-gen) features a 7 inch, 1024 x 600 pixel IPS LCD display with support for up to 350 nits of brightness and support for 5-point multitouch input.

The tablet is powered by either a 2 GHz MediaTek MT8166 processor (for WiFi-only models) or a 2 GHz MT8766 chip (for 4G LTE versions) and features 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a microSD card reader capable of handling cards up to 2TB.

Lenovo equips the tablet with a 3,750 mAh battery that should provide up to 10 hours of run time while playing video or browsing the web. Lenovo says it also charges about 30% faster than the previous-gen.

With a mono speaker, a low-res display, 2MP fixed-focus front and rear cameras, and a micro USB 2.0 port, this thing is practically the definition of a budget device. But at least it has a relatively affordable price tag to match.

If you’re in a country where the new Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd-gen) tablet is sold, that model is a little more interesting, with an 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS display, a 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor, support for up to 3GB of RAM, 32GB of store, and a 5,100 mAh battery for up to 15 hours of battery life.

It also supports an optional Smart Charging Station that props up the tablet and lets you use it as a hands-free Google Assistant smart display.

But, again, the 8 inch model isn’t currently scheduled to come to the United States anytime soon.

That said, Lenovo is clearing out previous-gen inventory. Right now you can pick up an older Lenovo Tab M8 HD with a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor, a 1280 x 800 pixel display, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage for $100 when you use the coupon code JULYBLOWOUT at checkout.

Or for $120 you can snag a Lenovo Tab M8 FHD with a Helio P22T octa-core processor, a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Use the coupon code JULYBLOWOUT at checkout to get that price.

Both of those tablets, unfortunately, ship with Android 9 Pie though.

This article was originally published June 28, 2021 and last updated July 13, 2021.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

