Intel’s first 12th-gen Core processors for mobile devices are expected to hit the streets later this year. Based on the company’s new Alder Lake designs, the chips will be different from most previous-gen Core processors in that they’ll combine “big” and “small” CPU cores on a single chip.

Now a leaked product slide gives us an idea of what that could mean for Intel’s processor lineup: the company appears to be planning to launch close to 20 different chips with models ranging from 5-7 watt tablet chips to 45-55 watt processors for high-performance gaming laptops or mobile workstations.

Alder Lake processors will use Intel’s “foveros” 3D stacking technology to package high-performance CPU cores based on “Golden Cove” architecture on the same chip as energy-efficient, Intel Atom-based “Gracemont” CPU cores.

Similar to ARM’s big.LITTLE technology, this allows chips to leverage the right CPU cores for the task at hand. Need more horsepower to complete a job? The big cores kick in and deliver a burst of performance. Running less resource-intensive jobs on your computer? The lower-power Atom cores can probably handle things, extending your laptop or tablet’s battery life.

Alder Lake isn’t Intel’s first crack at this sort of heterogenous computing architecture. The company launched an Intel Lakefield processor with one high-performance “Sunny Cove” core and four energy-efficient “Tremont” cores last year. But while it proved the 3D stacking technology worked, the chip delivered underwhelming performance and Intel has discontinued it just a year after launch.

If the leaked product slide is accurate, it looks like Intel is being much more ambitious this year, with a set of chips arranged across six different product segments, half of which are entirely new (marked by an asterisk below):

*Intel M5 – 5W-7W chips for tablets with Lakefield-like 1 big + 4 small core designs and 48 or 64 GPU execution units

– 5W-7W chips for tablets with Lakefield-like 1 big + 4 small core designs and 48 or 64 GPU execution units Intel U9 – 9W – 15W chips for ultra-thin laptops including 2 big + 4 or 8 small cores and 80eu or 96 eu graphics (there may also be a 1 big + 4 small + 48eu chip in this range)

– 9W – 15W chips for ultra-thin laptops including 2 big + 4 or 8 small cores and 80eu or 96 eu graphics (there may also be a 1 big + 4 small + 48eu chip in this range) Intel U15 – 12W/15W/20W mainstream laptop chips with similar properties to the U9, but higher power consumption (and presumably higher clock speeds)

– 12W/15W/20W mainstream laptop chips with similar properties to the U9, but higher power consumption (and presumably higher clock speeds) *Intel U28 – 20W – 28W “performance” chips with either 4 big + 8 small or 6 big + 8 small cores and 96eu graphics

– 20W – 28W “performance” chips with either 4 big + 8 small or 6 big + 8 small cores and 96eu graphics Intel H45 – 35W – 45W “thin enthusiast” chips for gaming laptops and workstations with 4 big + 8 small or 6 big + 8 small CPU cores + 96eu graphics

– 35W – 45W “thin enthusiast” chips for gaming laptops and workstations with 4 big + 8 small or 6 big + 8 small CPU cores + 96eu graphics *Intel H55 – 45-55 watt processors with 8 big and 8 small cores + 32eu graphics, likely because these chips are designed for “muscle laptops” where they’ll be paired with discrete graphics (there may also be a 4 big + 8 small core version)

Intel groups the M5 and U9 chips under the Alder Lake-M family, while the U15, U28, and H45 are considered Alder Lake-P chips. The H55 chips are are part of the Alder Lake-S family. While Intel usually restricts “S” series chips to desktops, it seems like the H55 processors are part of the company’s mobile lineup, despite being BGA socketed chips.

via TechPowerUp and lit-tech

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

