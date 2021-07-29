Huawei’s latest flagship-class smartphones continue the Chinese company’s track record of releasing devices with premium specs including some seriously impressive cameras and powerful processors. But the Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 Pro are noteworthy for a few other reasons as well.

First, they have a new camera design consisting of two large circles on the back of the phone, giving the phones an unusual look. And second, neither phone supports 5G networks, thanks to ongoing US trade restrictions.

Huawei P50 Pro

While restricting the phones to 4G and older technologies might not be a deal breaker at a time when there’s little functional difference between 4G and 5G in many parts of the world, it does make the phones a little less futureproof than one would normally expect from a flagship.

Huawei P50

It’s unlikely either phone will be available in North America anytime soon, but if you happen to be in a country where you can still find Huawei phones (and don’t mind that they now ship with Harmony OS rather than Android… even though it’s basically just Android), here’s what you can expect:

Huawei P50 ProHuawei P50
Display6.6 inches
2700 x 1228
OLED
120 Hz refresh rate
300 Hz touch sampling		6.5 inches
2700 x 1224
OLED
90 Hz refresh rate
300 Hz touch sampling
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G or
Kirin 9000		Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
RAM / Storage8GB / 128GB
8GB / 256GB
8GB / 512GB
12GB / 512GB		8GB / 128GB
8GB / 256GB
Removable storagenano memory card (up to 256GB)nano memory card (up to 256GB)
Battery4360 mAh4100 mAh
Charging66W (wired)
50W (wireless)		66W (wired)
Cameras (read)50MP primary (f/1.8 w/OIS)
40MP B&W (f/1.6)
13MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)
64MP telephoto (f/3.5 w/OIS & 3.5X optical zoom)		50MP primary (f/1.8)
13MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)
12MP telephoto (f/3.4 w/OIS & 5X optical zoom)
Camera (front)13MP (f/2.4 with auto-focus and 4K video recording)13MP (f/2.4 with auto-focus and 4K video recording)
SoftwareHarmony OS 2Harmony OS 2
IP ratingIP68IP68
PortsUSB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-CUSB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
WirelessWiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
GPS
4G LTE		WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
GPS
4G LTE
Dimensions158.8 x 72.8 x 8.5mm156.5 x 73.8 x 7.92mm
Weight195 grams181 grams

