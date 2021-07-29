Huawei’s latest flagship-class smartphones continue the Chinese company’s track record of releasing devices with premium specs including some seriously impressive cameras and powerful processors. But the Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 Pro are noteworthy for a few other reasons as well.

First, they have a new camera design consisting of two large circles on the back of the phone, giving the phones an unusual look. And second, neither phone supports 5G networks, thanks to ongoing US trade restrictions.

While restricting the phones to 4G and older technologies might not be a deal breaker at a time when there’s little functional difference between 4G and 5G in many parts of the world, it does make the phones a little less futureproof than one would normally expect from a flagship.

It’s unlikely either phone will be available in North America anytime soon, but if you happen to be in a country where you can still find Huawei phones (and don’t mind that they now ship with Harmony OS rather than Android… even though it’s basically just Android), here’s what you can expect:

Huawei P50 Pro Huawei P50 Display 6.6 inches

2700 x 1228

OLED

120 Hz refresh rate

300 Hz touch sampling 6.5 inches

2700 x 1224

OLED

90 Hz refresh rate

300 Hz touch sampling Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G or

Kirin 9000 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G RAM / Storage 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

8GB / 512GB

12GB / 512GB 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB Removable storage nano memory card (up to 256GB) nano memory card (up to 256GB) Battery 4360 mAh 4100 mAh Charging 66W (wired)

50W (wireless) 66W (wired) Cameras (read) 50MP primary (f/1.8 w/OIS)

40MP B&W (f/1.6)

13MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

64MP telephoto (f/3.5 w/OIS & 3.5X optical zoom) 50MP primary (f/1.8)

13MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

12MP telephoto (f/3.4 w/OIS & 5X optical zoom) Camera (front) 13MP (f/2.4 with auto-focus and 4K video recording) 13MP (f/2.4 with auto-focus and 4K video recording) Software Harmony OS 2 Harmony OS 2 IP rating IP68 IP68 Ports USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS

4G LTE WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS

4G LTE Dimensions 158.8 x 72.8 x 8.5mm 156.5 x 73.8 x 7.92mm Weight 195 grams 181 grams

