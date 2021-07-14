Humble Bundle‘s eBook bundles are a great way to save money on books, digital comics, manga, or audiobooks. The company got its start by offering bundles of video games for low prices, but these days the company also offers software bundles from time to time, and lots of eBook bundles.

For instance, I got the entire series of The Walking Dead comics for just $18 a few years ago. Unfortunately Humble Bundle doesn’t provide a simple way to download all 45 titles at once. Not wanting to click download links 45 times, I set out to figure out if there’s a simpler solution… and it turns out there are a few ways to do it.

Using Humble Bundle Downloader for Firefox

The easiest is with the aid of a Firefox add-on called, appropriately enough, Humble Bundle Downloader. Just install the add-on for your browser and an icon will show up in your location bar when you visit the Humble Bundle website.

Tap that icon and it will automatically take you to your purchase page, where you can see all the bundles linked to your account. Click one with books (this won’t work for video games or computer software), and then tap the Humble Bundle Downloader Icon again.

You should see a pop-up screen that tells you how many files are available for download, with check boxes next to each file type. Don’t want to download CBR, CBZ, EPUB, and PDF files? Just uncheck all the file formats you don’t want or need, and then click the download button.

Bulk downloads via the Google Chrome Console

Prefer to use Google Chrome instead of Firefox? I haven’t found a plugin or add-on that’s quite as easy to use, but there is a script that you can run to bulk download your eBooks.

Open the Google Chrome web browser on your computer. Login to Humble Bundle and navigate to the Purchases section and find the book collection you want to download. Hit the F12 key to open the Google Chrome console. Copy and pate the script below into the console and then hit enter:

let zz = 0;

$('.flexbtn').children('a').each(function() {

setTimeout(() => { $(this).click(); }, zz);

zz += 1500;

});

This will start the download process. Make sure not to close the browser tab until all of the titles have been saved.

Note that the new script will download every version of every book on the page — so if a book is available in EPUB, PDF, MOBI and/or CBZ formats, you may end up with duplicates.

Meanwhile if you want to download every eBook you’ve ever purchased from Humble Bundle and not just those associated with a single purchase, you can go to your Library page and try the following script instead:

$('div.text-holder').children('h2').each(function() {

$(this).click();

$('h4:contains(EPUB)').click();

});

This article was first published on January 22, 2018 and last updated July 14, 2021.

Thanks Vael Victus and Behrouze!

