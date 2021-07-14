Humble Bundle‘s eBook bundles are a great way to save money on books, digital comics, manga, or audiobooks. The company got its start by offering bundles of video games for low prices, but these days the company also offers software bundles from time to time, and lots of eBook bundles.
For instance, I got the entire series of The Walking Dead comics for just $18 a few years ago. Unfortunately Humble Bundle doesn’t provide a simple way to download all 45 titles at once. Not wanting to click download links 45 times, I set out to figure out if there’s a simpler solution… and it turns out there are a few ways to do it.
Using Humble Bundle Downloader for Firefox
The easiest is with the aid of a Firefox add-on called, appropriately enough, Humble Bundle Downloader. Just install the add-on for your browser and an icon will show up in your location bar when you visit the Humble Bundle website.
Tap that icon and it will automatically take you to your purchase page, where you can see all the bundles linked to your account. Click one with books (this won’t work for video games or computer software), and then tap the Humble Bundle Downloader Icon again.
You should see a pop-up screen that tells you how many files are available for download, with check boxes next to each file type. Don’t want to download CBR, CBZ, EPUB, and PDF files? Just uncheck all the file formats you don’t want or need, and then click the download button.
Bulk downloads via the Google Chrome Console
Prefer to use Google Chrome instead of Firefox? I haven’t found a plugin or add-on that’s quite as easy to use, but there is a script that you can run to bulk download your eBooks.
- Open the Google Chrome web browser on your computer.
- Login to Humble Bundle and navigate to the Purchases section and find the book collection you want to download.
- Hit the F12 key to open the Google Chrome console.
- Copy and pate the script below into the console and then hit enter:
let zz = 0;
$('.flexbtn').children('a').each(function() {
setTimeout(() => { $(this).click(); }, zz);
zz += 1500;
});
This will start the download process. Make sure not to close the browser tab until all of the titles have been saved.
Note that the new script will download every version of every book on the page — so if a book is available in EPUB, PDF, MOBI and/or CBZ formats, you may end up with duplicates.
Meanwhile if you want to download every eBook you’ve ever purchased from Humble Bundle and not just those associated with a single purchase, you can go to your Library page and try the following script instead:
$('div.text-holder').children('h2').each(function() {
$(this).click();
$('h4:contains(EPUB)').click();
});
This article was first published on January 22, 2018 and last updated July 14, 2021.
Here’s the solution in 2020. Just hit F12 in Chrome. The trouble is that you have to space them out by 2.5 seconds. (you can add more if you’re missing DLs)
let zz = 0;
$(‘.flexbtn’).children(‘a’).each(function() {
setTimeout(() => { $(this).click(); }, zz);
zz += 2500;
});
Didn’t worked 100 % for me, because not all links where processed initially (probably my fault). And because I wanted to get all formats and a bunch of videos as well I started coding myself a more convenient JQuery script, but then stopped and remembered that JDownloader has an awesome scanner for the clipboard.
– Start JDownloader 2
– inspect element in chrome (far enough up the DOM-Tree to catch all links, View source doesn’t work because dynamic content)
– right-click element -> copy -> outer html
– let JDownloader do its magic, then only start those links from link collector tab that you want (there are some blind ones as well)
I think this solution might stand longer, because it don’t depends on the DOM structure and catches all downloadable media (JDownloader even recognizes that epub/mobi/pdf belong together and save them as one package)
Awesome! I had tried copying the source, but to no avail. Copying the code from Chrome’s inspect feature does the trick. BTW you don’t need to activate the clipboard observer in JDownloader. I just copied everything into its linkgrabber.
For archiving purpose I use https://github.com/talonius/hb-downloader that cron runs daily on my home server.
Yeah, I saw a few python scripts, but I like this one since it requires little technical know-how (which puts it right up my alley 🙂