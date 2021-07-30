The GPD Win Max 2021 is a handheld gaming PC that’s also a tiny laptop with an 8 inch display and a QWERTY keyboard that’s just (barely) big enough for touch typing. That keyboard helps set it apart from other recent devices in this category including the ONEXPLAYER and the upcoming Steam Deck.

First announced in May as an update over last year’s Win Max, the new model also stands out in that it’s the only handheld gaming PC available with a choice of Intel or AMD processors. The Win Max 2021 is up for pre-order for $999 through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign and it should ship to backers in September.

While there’s always some risk involved with crowdfunding, GPD has been using Indiegogo to generate buzz during product launches for years and the company has yet to fail to ship a product (although that doesn’t always mean that the hardware is problem-free when it does ship).

This time the company is also offering a couple of interesting options. Not only can backers choose between models with Intel Core i7-1195G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processors, but folks who already have a 1st-gen Win Max can also save some money by purchasing a mainboard that can be used to perform a DIY upgrade.

While the $669 price for that mainboard (which includes the processor, 16GB of LPDDR4x-4266 memory and updated ports) is lower than the price of a brand new computer, it is still more expensive than even the priciest Valve Steam Deck. On the bright side, it’ll ship a lot sooner.

To see how the Win Max 2021 stacks up against the competition, check out Liliputing’s  handheld gaming PC comparison. And here’s a run-down of key specs for GPD’s latest handheld:

GPD Win Max 2021 Specs
Display8 inches
1280 x 800 pixels
189 ppi
90% DCI-P3 wide color gamut
500-nits brightness
10-point capacitive multitouch input
Gorilla Glass
CPUIntel Core i7-1195G7
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
GPUIntel Iris Xe 96 eu (1.4 GHz)
AMD Radeon Vega 8
TDPAdjustable: 20W, 25W or 28W
Memory16GB LPDDR4-4266
Storage1TB M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD
Ports2 x Thunderbolt 4 (Intel) / USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (AMD)
2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x Gigabit Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm audio
InputTouchscreen display
Backlit QWERTY keyboard
Trackpad
Game controllers
Battery 57 Wh
Charging65W USB-C
CoolingDual heat pipes
Dual fans
9-hole vent
WirelessWiFi 5
Bluetooth 4.2
MaterialsABS Plastic & magnesium alloy
Dimensions207 x 145 x 26mm
8.1″ x 5.7″ x 1″
Weight790 grams
1.7 pounds

