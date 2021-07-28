The GPD Win Max 2021 is a handheld gaming computer that’s also a mini-laptop thanks to a built-in keyboard, trackpad, and game controllers. It looks virtually identical to last year’s GPD Win Max, but the new model will be available with a choice of AMD Ryzen 4000 “Renoir” or 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processor options.

Now, a day ahead of the start of the Win Max 2021 crowdfunding campaign, GPD has upgraded the specs for Intel models. It will now feature an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor with support for single-core Turbo Boost speeds as high as 5 GHz.

The company has also adjusted the pricing. There’s no longer a $1400 model with a faster processor, as all Intel versions will come with Core i7-1195G7 processors:

Product New specs / prices Old specs / prices price Retail price Win Max 2021 N/A 1185G7 / 16GB / 1TB for $1400 $ 1750 Win Max 2021 1195G7 /16GB / 1TB for $999 1165G7 / 16GB / 1TB for $999 $1250 Win Max 2021 4800U / 16GB /1TB for $999 4800U / 16GB /1TB for $999 $1250 Mainboard 1195G7 / 16GB for $669 1165G7 / 16GB for $669 $837 Mainboard 4800U / 16GB for $669 4800U / 16GB for $669 $937

Intel’s Core i7-1195G7 processor is a recent addition to the Tiger Lake-U lineup and it brings a couple of improvements over the Core i7-1185G7 and Core i7-1165G7, including:

Top single-core CPU burst speeds up to 5 GHz (vs 4.8 GHz and 4.7 GHz for the other chips)

Top GPU frequencies of 1.4 GHz (vs 1.35 GHz and 1.3 GHz, respectively)

Overall the new processor is based on similar technology. It’s still a 10nm, 4-core, 8-thread chip with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 96 execution units. But it could bring a little extra performance boost to GPD’s latest handheld.

It’s increasingly unclear to me though, why GPD is even bothering to offer a model with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor if the company is going to charge the same price for it as for the Intel version. While AMD’s previous-gen laptop processor is an 8-core, 16-thread chip that offers competitive multi-core performance, it lags behind Intel’s chips in single-core CPU scores and trails in graphics performance according to GPD’s own testing.

I suppose the AMD model might be a better option for folks who are looking for a mini-laptop first and a gaming handheld second. And GPD is positioning the Win Max 2021 as a device that can be used as a laptop as a way to differentiate it from the upcoming Valve Steam Deck, which has a much lower starting price of $399 but which lacks a physical keyboard.

But selling the AMD-powered Win Max 2021 for the same price tag as the Intel version just seems like a strange call. One possibility though? Folks who want to eke out some extra battery life for handheld gaming – The Phawx notes that even with the TDP configured to 5 watts, the Win Max 2021 with AMD offers decent graphics performance (he recommends opting for the 1195G7 version if you plan to configure the TDP to 14 watts or higher though).

The GPD Win Max 2021 will be available for pre-order through Indiegogo starting at 10:00PM Eastern on July 29 for $999 and up, which is $251 off the expected retail price. Folks who already have a first-gen Win Max will be able to save a little money by purchasing a new mainboard and upgrading their old device. GPD will offer upgrade boards for $669 during crowdfunding, or about $937 when crowdfunding ends.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the Win Max 2021:

GPD Win Max 2021 Specs Display 8 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

189 ppi

90% DCI-P3 wide color gamut

500-nits brightness

10-point capacitive multitouch input

Gorilla Glass CPU Intel Core i7-1195G7

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U GPU Intel Iris Xe 96 eu (1.4 GHz)

AMD Radeon Vega 8 TDP Adjustable: 20W, 25W or 28W Memory 16GB LPDDR4-4266 Storage 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (Intel) / USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (AMD)

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio Input Touchscreen display

Backlit QWERTY keyboard

Trackpad

Game controllers Battery 57 Wh Charging 65W USB-C Cooling Dual heat pipes

Dual fans

9-hole vent Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 4.2 Materials ABS Plastic & magnesium alloy Dimensions 207 x 145 x 26mm

8.1″ x 5.7″ x 1″ Weight 790 grams

1.7 pounds

And to see how the Win Max 2021 stacks up against other current-gen handheld gaming computers, check out Liliputing’s spec comparison of the Steam Deck, AYA Neo, ONEXPLAYER, GPD Win 3, and GPD Win Max 2021.

