Chromebooks come with Google’s Chrome OS software pre-installed. But Google also maintains an open source version called Chromium OS that can theoretically be installed on just about any PC or Mac. The only catch is that it historically hasn’t been all that easy for casual computer users to install. But that’s about to change.

Last year Google acquired Neverware, the company behind CloudReady, a Chromium OS-based operating system designed to be easy to install on any PC, effectively letting you turn an old laptop into a Chromebook. Now Google is incorporating the CloudReady installer into Chromium OS, which will make it easier to install the open source operating system.

Once new versions of Chromium OS with the new installer are available, you won’t need to dive into a command line utility to do it. You should be able to boot Chromium OS from a USB flash drive and click an install button to open the CloudReady Installer with a graphical user interface.

In other words, installing Chromium OS should be just about as simple as installing a GNU/Linux distribution like Ubuntu, Fedora, or Linux Mint.

via Chrome Unboxed

