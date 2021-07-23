The GMK NucBox is a desktop computer that’s smaller than most, measuring just 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″. That makes it easy to hide behind a TV or monitor or under a desk, whether you plan to use it as a media player, file server, digital signage device, or anything else.

GMK sent me a couple of demo units which I reviewed last year, and while they’re not the most powerful computers around, they are certainly among the smallest (along with similar devices from Chuwi and others). Capable of running a range of basic computing tasks, the NucBox typically sells for around $230 and up. But if you’d like a chance to win a slightly used GMK NucBox, read on to find out how to enter Liliputing’s giveaway!

The NucBox units I’m giving away feature Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. They feature two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a USB-C port (that can only be used for power and not data).

They’re both lightly used, and the only significant difference between the two little computers is that I couldn’t get Ubuntu or other GNU/Linux distros to boot on the first pre-production prototype GMK sent me, so the company sent me a retail version of the NucBox which does support installation of Ubuntu other operating systems from a USB flash drive.

So here’s how we’re going to do this contest. I’m giving away both NucBoxes. But rather than hold two different contests, I’m going to do it all at once.

At the conclusion of the contest, I’ll pick a name out of a hat (or rather, a random number generator) and send a message to the winner asking them if they’d rather have the Windows-only NucBox or the Windows + Linux compatible version. After they’ve responded, I’ll pick another name and the second winner will get whichever mini PC is left.

Here’s how to enter for a chance to win:

Leave a comment on this page by 11:59 Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

That’s pretty much it, but here’s a bit of fine print about who is and is not eligible to win:

  • This contest is open to Liliputing readers with a valid shipping address in the continental United States (because overseas shipping is expensive and I’m footing the bill).
  • Please leave just one comment.
  • Please us a valid email address when you leave your comment so that I have a way to get in touch if you’re selected as the winner.
  • I’ll randomly select winners from valid entries.
  • Once the winners have been contacted, they’ll have 48 hours to respond. If they don’t respond within that time, I’ll pick a new winner.
  • Writers for Liliputing and close friends and family members are not eligible to win.
  • Anyone who has won another Liliputing contest in the past 60 days is not eligible to win.

 

  11. I love reading your content and will gladly toss my hat in the ring for a chance to win one of those beauties.

  12. Nice gesture again. Hope to win. But find interesting articles in the future would also be great.

  13. Thanks for a chance to win, guys! Love having a well-written website with all sorts of news and goodies focused on small-format computing.

  15. Really appreciate your support of Linux on small computers and phones, as well as your RSS feeds.

  16. Thank you for sharing the wealth! Liliputing is my favorite tech blog! I am obsessed with tiny computers and would love to score one of these in either flavor! <3

