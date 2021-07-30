Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
BuyDig is selling the Microsoft Surface Duo for $389, which may be the lowest price for the dual-screen Android smartphone to date. It might still be a tough sell at that price though, with a new model likely coming soon.
Fortunately there are also deals on iPads, laptops, and smart speakers to check out today. And you can score free PC games from GOG or the Epic Games Store today, or some free manga from ComiXology.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Devices
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″ tablet w/64GB for $500 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Duo (AT&T) dual-screen phone for $389 – BuyDig
- Asus ZenBook 14 laptop w/Ryzen 5 4500U/MX350/8GB/256GB for $700 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- QNAP TS-453D-8G-US 4-bay NAS for $589 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRP58)
Downloads & Streaming
- Kodansha manga sale – get volume 1 digital comics for free – ComiXology
- Wanderlust: Transsiberian PC game for free – GOG
- Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2 PC games for free – Epic Games Store
Audio
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $90 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore headphones & earbuds for $20 and up – Newegg
Smart Speakers & Displays
- Amazon Echo Dot 2-pack for $46 – Best Buy
- Google Nest Mini smart speaker 3-pack for $64 – BuyDig (via eBay)
- Google Nest Hub smart display + Nest Mini smart speaker for $110 – BuyDig (via eBay)