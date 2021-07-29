Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a sale on PNY storage products including USB flash drives and microSD cards. But if you’re looking for something a little speedier, Newegg has Samsung T7 portable SSDs on sale for as little as $60, which is one of the best prices I’ve seen for portable SSDs with data transfer speeds up to 1050MB/s.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Storage
- Samsung T7 500GB portable SSD for $60 – Newegg (coupon: EMCEYSB59)
- Samsung T7 1TB portable SSD for $128 – Newegg (coupon: EMCEYSB59)
- PNY USB flash drives and SD cards for up to 33% off – Amazon
- PNY Pro Elite 512GB microSDXC card for $70 – Amazon
- PNY Pro Elite 256GB microSDXC card for $35 – Amazon
- PNY Elite-X 256GB microSDXC card for $32 – Amazon
- PNY Elite-X 64GB microSDXC card 3-pack for $21 – Amazon
PC Games
- Mothergunship PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Train Sim World 2 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Audio
- WEMISS true wireless earbuds for $10 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $63 – Woot
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $70 – Samsung (via eBay)
Charging
- Aukey 10,000 mAh 20W Mini USB-C power bank for $10 – Aukey (coupon: PB10)
- Anker 6700 mAh power bank for $17 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRN94)
- Aukey Minimia 20W USB-C wall charger for $5 – Aukey (coupon: MINIMA7)
- Aukey Omnia Mix4 100W 4-port USB wall charger for $30 – Aukey (coupon: OMNIA100)
Other