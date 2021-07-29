Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a sale on PNY storage products including USB flash drives and microSD cards. But if you’re looking for something a little speedier, Newegg has Samsung T7 portable SSDs on sale for as little as $60, which is one of the best prices I’ve seen for portable SSDs with data transfer speeds up to 1050MB/s.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Storage

PC Games

Audio

Charging

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.