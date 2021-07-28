Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Eero 6 is a mesh WiFi 6 router with a list price of $129 for a single router or prices starting at $279 for a 3-pack with one router plus two extenders for whole-home coverage.
Made by Amazon-owned eero, that 3-pack was on sale for $181 during Amazon Prime Day last month. But today? You can pick up the same set for $146 from eero.com when you use the coupon HOTWIRE25 at checkout.
Computers
- GMK NuxBox mini PC w/Celeron J4125 for $155 and up – Amazon (coupon: 40A4VEH1)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/128GB for $429 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Duo for $430 – Daily Steals
Charging
- Aukey Minimia 20W USB-C wall charger for $5 – Aukey (coupon: MINIMA4U)
- Aukey Basix Pro 20,000 mAh wireless power bank for $20 – Aukey (coupon: BASIXPRO)
Wireless audio
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $70 – Samsung (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $180 – Woot
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $120 – Woot
Networking
- Eero 6 mesh WiFi 6 router system (3-pack) for $146 – eero (coupon: HOTWIRE25)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX8 tri-band AX6200 WiFi 6 router for $200 – Woot
Other
- Aluratek 4K webcam for $90 – Best Buy
- Name your price for a bundle of cat-themed eBooks – StoryBundle