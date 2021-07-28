Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Eero 6 is a mesh WiFi 6 router with a list price of $129 for a single router or prices starting at $279 for a 3-pack with one router plus two extenders for whole-home coverage.

Made by Amazon-owned eero, that 3-pack was on sale for $181 during Amazon Prime Day last month. But today? You can pick up the same set for $146 from eero.com when you use the coupon HOTWIRE25 at checkout.

Eero 6 mesh WiFi 6 system (1 router + 2 extenders)

