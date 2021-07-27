Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Lenovo is selling a 14 inch convertible notebook with a Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for $525. Best Buy is selling Samsung’s portable hard drive with encrypted storage and a fingerprint sensor for $25 off the list price. And you can pick up a 3-pack of Google Nest Mini smart speakers from BuyDig’s eBay store.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook 5i 14″ w/Pentium Gold 7505/4GB/128GB for $390 – Lenovo
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $525 – Lenovo (coupon: FLEX5DB1)
- Dell Inspiron 14 w/Core i5-11300H/8GB/512GB for $600 – Dell
- Lenovo Flex 5 15″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $700 – Newegg
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $770 – HP
- HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop w/Core i5-11300H/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $800 – HP
Tablets
- Lenovo Smart Tab M8 w/2GB/32GB for $95 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo Tab M8 FHD w/3GB/32GB for $120 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Storage
- Samsung T7 500GB portable SSD (1050MB/s) for $70 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 Touch 500GB portable SSD (1050MB/s with encryption & fingerprint reader) for $85 – Best Buy
Charging
- Refurb Mophie PowerStation 4,000 mAh power bank (4-pack) for $15 – meh
- Anker PowerPort III Duo 36-watt 2-port USB-C wall charger for $20 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRN69)
Headphones
- TaoTronics wireless earbuds & headsets for $20 – $22 – Woot
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $243 – Pro Distributing (via eBay)
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) 2-pack for $46 – Best Buy
- Google Nest Mini (2nd-gen) 3-pack for $64 – BuyDig (via eBay)
Other
- Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $50 – Lenovo (coupon: MXMASTER50)