Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Motorola is offering discounts on most of its current-gen smartphones. Amazon and Lenovo are offering a bunch of deals on tablets. And Facebook Portal smart displays are on sale for $99.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Smartphones

Computers

Media Streamers

Smart speakers & displays

PC accessories

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

