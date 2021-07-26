Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Motorola is offering discounts on most of its current-gen smartphones. Amazon and Lenovo are offering a bunch of deals on tablets. And Facebook Portal smart displays are on sale for $99.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Lenovo Tab M8 HD w/MTK Helio A22/2GB/32GB for $100 – Lenovo (coupon: BACKTOTABS)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/MTK Helio P22N for $130 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/4GB/64GB for $190 – Lenovo (coupon: BACKTOTABS)
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/4GB/128GB for $230 – Lenovo (coupon: BACKTOTABS)
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro w/SD730G/4GB/128GB for $360 – Lenovo (coupon: BACKTOTABS)
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro w/SD730G/6GB/128GB for $400 – Lenovo (coupon: BACKTOTABS)
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Bundle w/SD730G/6GB/128GB + Pen & keyboard for $440 – Lenovo (coupon: BACKTOTABS)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ w/SD865/6GB/128GB for $549 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ tablet w/SD865/6GB/128GB for $689 – Amazon
Smartphones
- Motorola Black Friday in July sale – Motorola
- Motorola G100 w/SD870/8GB/128GB for $500 – Motorola
- Motorola Edge w/SD765/6GB/256GB for $500 – Motorola
- Motorola One 5G Ace w/SD750G/6GB/128GB for $350 – Motorola
- Moto G7 Power w/SD662/5,000 mAh battery for $180 and up – Motorola
- Moto G7 Plus w/SD636/4GB/64GB for $150 – Motorola
Computers
- Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop w/Ryzen 5 4600H/GTX 1650 Ti/8GB/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $699 – Walmart
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $599 – Microsoft Store
- GMK NucBox for $155 and up – Amazon (coupon: 40F4MXM1)
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Anker Nebula 2.1 channel Soundbar w/2.1 with Amazon Fire TV 4K HDR for $180 – Amazon
Smart speakers & displays
- Facebook Portal 10″ smart display w/Alexa for $99 – Amazon
- Facebook Portal TV for $99 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot 2-pack for $46 – Best Buy
PC accessories
- Logitech C922x Pro webcam for $80 – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable HDD for $90 – Best Buy
Other
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) for $90 – Amazon
- Instant Pot Duo Nova 3-quart 7-in-1 pressure cooker for $50 – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of Judge Dredd comics – Humble Bundle
- Amazon Prime Day in India – Amazon.in