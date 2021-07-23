Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running a Black Friday in July sale, with discounts on hundreds of products across a range of categories. Some of the best deals? Best Buy is matching Amazon Prime Day pricing for some Amazon tablets.
That means you can pick up an Amazon Fire HD 8 for $45 or Fire HD 10 tablet for $80 today. Prefer something that comes with the Google Play Store pre-installed? Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 32GB of RAM on sale for $129 today, while Samsung and Best Buy are offering the 64GB version for $150.
Of course you could also save some money by purchasing an Amazon tablet and sideloading the Play Store yourself. Some Android apps still may not run as well on Amazon’s tablets as they do on Samsung’s, even after doing that. But it’s hard to beat these prices.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $45 – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $65 – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $80 – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $110 – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $70 – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $120 – Best Buy
Other Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/32GB for $129 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/64GB for $150 – Samsung (or Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ tablet for $550 and up – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 12.4″ tablet for $750 and up – Best Buy
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″ tablet for $500 and up – Best Buy
- Apple iPad Pro for $800 and up – Best Buy
PCs & components
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 7000 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $500 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $429 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $800 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i701165G7/8GB/256GB for $900 – Dell
- Save 15% on select Crucial laptop and desktop gaming memory – Newegg (coupon: EMCEYST55)
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Best Buy
- Roku Express 4K+ HDR media streamer for $29 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $39 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube w/hands-free Alexa for $80 – Best Buy
- NVIDIA Shield Android TV 4K HDR media streamer for $130 – Amazon
Smartphones
Wireless Audio
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $170 – Best Buy
- Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $120 – Amazon
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $70 – Samsung (via eBay)
- UE Boom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Best Buy
- UE Wonderboom Remix portable Bluetooth speaker 2-pack for $100 – Best Buy
Smart Speakers & Displays
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $25 – Best Buy
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 – Best Buy
Networking
- Eero 6 mesh WiFi 6 router (1-pack) for $83 – Best Buy
- Eero 6 mesh WiFi system (1 router + 1 extender) for $129 – Best Buy
- Eero 6 mesh WiFi system (1 router + 2 extenders) for $181 – Best Buy
- Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 WiFi 6 mesh router system (3-pack) for $250 – Best Buy
- Asus AX1800 WiFi router for $100 – Best Buy
- TP-Link Archer AX20 AX1800 WiFi router for $100 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Listen to The Sandman (by Neil Gaiman) audiobook for free through Oct 22 – Audible (via Amazon or directly at Audible)
- Select Xbox games for up to 80% off – Microsoft Store
- Select PC games for up to 70% off – Microsoft Store
- Epic Games Store Summer Sale – Epic Games Store
