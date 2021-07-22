Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store Summer Sale is on, with discounts as high as 80% on select titles. And it’s Thursday, which means the store is also giving away two new free PC games this week.
Meanwhile if you need a discounted gaming laptop to go with your discounted PC games, there are some deals on entry-level gaming notebooks priced as low as $650 today. Just keep in mind that you might need to spend a bit more if you want to upgrade the memory or storage.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- Defense Grid: The Awakening PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Verdun PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Epic Games Store Summer Sale – Epic Games Store
- EA World of Play game sale (save up to 85%) – Humble Store
Budget gaming laptops
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6″ gaming laptop w/Core i5-11400H/GTX 1650/8GB/256GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Dell G3 15″ gaming laptop w/Core i5-10300H/GTX 1650 Ti/8GB/256GB for $650 – Dell
- Dell G3 15″ gaming laptop w/Core i5-10300H/GTX 1660 Ti/8GB/512GB for $800 – Dell
- HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15z w/Ryzen 5 5600H/GTX 1650/8GB/256GB for $650 – HP
- HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15t w/Core i5-11300H/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $800 – HP
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop w/Core i5-10300H/GTX 1650/8GB/356GB for $679 – B&H
- MSI GF63 15.6″ gaming laptop w/Core i5-10200H/GTX 1650/8GB/256GB for $630 – Best Buy
Audio
- JBL Endurance PEAK waterproof true wireless earbuds for $50 – B&H
- Sony XB402G extra bass wireless speaker w/Google Assistant for $65 – Woot