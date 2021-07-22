Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store Summer Sale is on, with discounts as high as 80% on select titles. And it’s Thursday, which means the store is also giving away two new free PC games this week.

Meanwhile if you need a discounted gaming laptop to go with your discounted PC games, there are some deals on entry-level gaming notebooks priced as low as $650 today. Just keep in mind that you might need to spend a bit more if you want to upgrade the memory or storage.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC Games

Budget gaming laptops

Audio

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.