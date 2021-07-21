Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is giving away the PC game Battlefield 1 for free to Prime members. Adorama is selling Microsoft’s first-gen Surface Headphones for $120. And Chuwi and GMK are both offering discounts on their palm-sized desktop computers with Intel Celeron J4125 processors.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Mini PCs
- Chuwi LarkBox Pro 2.4″ mini PC w/Celeron J4125/6GB/128GB for $161 – Amazon
- GMK NucBox S 2.4″ mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB RAM + UGREEN USB/Ethernet dongle for $179 and up – GMK (coupon: PR$50OFF-KB1)
- Gigabyte BRIX barebones mini PC w/Core i3-10110U for $200 – Newegg
Chromebooks
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13″ QLED convertible w/Celeron 5205U/4GB/64GB for $399 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13″ QLED laptop w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB for $549 – Best Buy
Headphones
- Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass true wireless earbuds for $63 – Amazon
- Sony WF-SP800N sport true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $98 – Amazon
- JBL Live 500BT over-ear wireless headphones for $80 – JBL
- Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones + Energizer 20,000 mAh power bank for $98 – Adorama
- Audio Technica ATH-ANC700BT QuietPoint wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $99 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones (1st-gen) for $120 – Adorama
Downloads & Streaming
- Battlefield 1 PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Prime Gaming/Origin
- Victories Greater than Death eBook by Charlie Jane Anders for free – Tor
- Select romance Kindle eBooks (including several “Bridgerton” titles) for $2 each – Amazon
Other
- Roku Express 4K+ media streamer for $29 – Amazon
- Save 35% on select Anker audio & charging products – Aukey (coupon: SUMMER35)
- Save $30 to $55 on Kindle eReaders – Amazon
- Select movies for $5 or less – Amazon