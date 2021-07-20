Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Apple’s AirPods Max are expensive by consumer headphones standards. But the general consensus from reviewers is that the $550 noise-cancelling wireless headphones also sound pretty great. But you know what would make them sound even better? A $100 price drop.

Best Buy is selling AirPods Max for $450 as part of a 1-day flash sale on hundreds of products, and Amazon is matching the price.

Both stores also have discounts on AirPods and AirPods Pro as well. And if you’d rather for a cheaper option, there are plenty of other deals on wireless earbuds and headphones today as well.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

True wireless earbuds

Over-ear headphones

Sound bars & media streamers

Laptops

Other

