Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Apple’s AirPods Max are expensive by consumer headphones standards. But the general consensus from reviewers is that the $550 noise-cancelling wireless headphones also sound pretty great. But you know what would make them sound even better? A $100 price drop.
Best Buy is selling AirPods Max for $450 as part of a 1-day flash sale on hundreds of products, and Amazon is matching the price.
Both stores also have discounts on AirPods and AirPods Pro as well. And if you’d rather for a cheaper option, there are plenty of other deals on wireless earbuds and headphones today as well.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
True wireless earbuds
- Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds for $40 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRM83)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $79 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods with wired charging case for $119 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $130 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $150 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro for $190 – Amazon
Over-ear headphones
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 wireless over-ear hybrid noise cancelling headphones for $50 – Newegg (coupon: 76RKTECHA4B)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $249 – Amazon (or refurb for $214 from Bose/eBay)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $264 – Bose (via eBay)
- Sennheiser Momentum wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $313 – Best Buy
- Apple AirPods Max for $455 – Amazon (or Best Buy)
Sound bars & media streamers
- Roku Streambar sound bar & 4K HDR media streamer for $99 – Amazon
- Refurb Vizio V51-H6 5.1 channel sound bar for $140 – Woot
Laptops
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB RAM for $600 and up – Microsoft Store
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- HP Envy 13 convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1185G7/8GB/512GB for $1060 – Lenovo (coupon: Back2Savings4)
- Apple MacBook Pro w/M1/8GB/256GB for $1100 – Amazon
Other
- Aluratek 1080p webcam for $45 – Best Buy